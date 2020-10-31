John Robertson hoping for licence to rotate Caley Thistle squad in coming weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson hopes the return of senior players from injury in the coming weeks can afford his current starters a much needed rest.

Inverness have a lengthy injury list, having been without eight senior players for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ayr United.

Robertson is hopeful of having players back in contention for today’s home game against Arbroath, but has targeted the Betfred Cup match with East Fife in a fortnight for having the majority of his squad back in the frame.

Robertson says the long injury list has taken a heavy toll on the stretched pool of fit players, but he says their respite will arrive in the coming weeks.

Robertson said: “Right now, the biggest problem we’ve got is rotation.

“We really should be rotating our players like other teams to make sure nobody else picks up injuries.

“The lads who are playing at the moment have had to virtually play every game, and they will need a rest at some stage.

“There’s a really solid senior squad there with experience, and a lot of exciting young talent around about them.

“We feel there’s a really good mix there, but all we’re lacking at the moment is numbers to bring players on to change games.

“Last week, we brought on two 18-year-old lads, and they actually took over from two senior players in Brad McKay and James Keatings.

“It would be fantastic to have Aaron Doran, David Carson, Miles Storey, James Vincent, Lewis Toshney and Kevin McHattie and all the others available, because it would give us more options.”

Robertson handed a debut to on-loan Rangers winger Kai Kennedy from the bench against Ayr, with the Caley Jags boss excited by the 18-year-old’s potential.

Robertson added: “He’s done great since coming in.

“He had a terrific match against us in the Challenge Cup, and he’s a lively player.

“He’s an old-fashioned Scottish player, he gets the ball at his feet and takes people on, he wants to go and beat people with sheer ability and skill.

“He sees a pass, plays his little one-twos and he has struck up a very good relationship with Cameron Harper, Daniel Mackay and Roddy MacGregor in particular.

“They’re all a similar age and they play the game very positively.

“Kai has done well, he’s just a little bit short of match practice, but that will come.”

Robertson is wary of today’s opponents, who defeated Inverness twice last season, with Dick Campbell’s men running title favourites Hearts close in a 1-0 defeat at Gayfield last Friday.

Robertson added: “We are under no illusions just how tough a game it’s going to be.

“They beat us home and away, and we know it’s going to be a difficult match.

“They put up a very good display against Hearts last week. They had the better chances in the first half.

“These are the ones that in any game, but particularly when you are playing the bigger sides in the league, you need to take. It took a couple of great saves from Craig Gordon to stop that.

“Dick did his usual – he did a very good tactical job. After the goal they obviously had to push towards the end to try and get an equaliser.”