Fan view: Pity fans are absent from a Championship season where every round of fixtures can have drastic effect on table

It has been a while since Caley Thistle fans have been able to celebrate three points so Saturday’s win in the wind and rain at Somerset Park was extremely pleasing.

It was a good, solid performance and a well-deserved victory.

A clean sheet at one end was very pleasing, but it was two well-taken goals by Daniel MacKay and Shane Sutherland that really did the damage.

While this season has to be one of the strangest in the history of football, it has also produced a Championship table that is full of surprises.

Hearts may have a big lead at the top, but beyond that nothing much is clear.

Every round of fixtures brings up its share of surprises and quite how the league will end up is very uncertain.

As an Inverness fan, I find it hard to know whether I should be looking at the teams above us or below us in the table.

The truth is I think we need to be looking both ways as things are changing so quickly.

A couple of defeats and you could be in the relegation play-off spot, a couple of wins and you could well be positioned for the promotion play-offs.

It really is very tight. It’s just a shame we can’t be at the games to witness all this excitement.

Now that we have got the first win in more than two months under our belts, it’s important we keep that momentum going and Inverness have an opportunity to do just that tomorrow night against bottom club, Alloa.

They have already been stung by the Wasps this season so nothing can be taken for granted, but this is really a game we have to be winning.

I want to be just looking up and not down in the days ahead.