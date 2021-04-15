Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

David Carson has signed a new three-year deal at Caley Thistle, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Carson, who was named the Championship’s player of the month for March earlier this week, has become a fan favourite at the Caledonian Stadium and has committed his future to the club.

His recent performances have come at right-back, where he initially filled in due to injury but has fast become one of the most dependable players in the team.

He came to the club in 2019 on the back of an impressive season in non-league football in his native north-east with Morpeth Town.

The 25-year-old has made 51 appearances for Caley Thistle and has been an ever-present in the side since his return from injury against Queen of the South in February.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner said: “Two years ago this week John Robertson asked me to accompany him on what he said was a short road trip to see a player he had been tipped off about by his former Hearts and Newcastle team-mate David McCreery.”

“I agreed before realising that we were going down to Morpeth to watch David Carson. Morpeth won the league that day, David won man of the match and he won and scored a penalty in a 3-1 victory v Marske United.

“John said immediately we should sign this lad and it is fantastic to see how well he has performed since then and to see him not only settle in the Highlands, but commit his next three years to the club.”