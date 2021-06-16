Billy Mckay rejoins Caley Thistle for a third spell after signing two-year deal

Caley Thistle have completed a deal to bring attacker Billy Mckay back for a third spell with the club.

Mckay has signed a two-year deal after leaving Highland rivals Ross County in the summer, following four years with the Staggies.

The 32-year-old will reunite with Inverness manager Billy Dodds, who was assistant to Jim McIntyre when he made the switch to Dingwall in 2017.

Although McIntyre and Dodds left County shortly afterwards, Mckay went on to score 41 goals in 125 appearances for the club before being released at the end of last season.

In two previous spells at Caley Jags Mckay scored 65 goals in 157 games, making him the fourth highest scorer in the club’s history.

Dodds is thrilled to seal Mckay’s return, with last season’s leading scorer Nikolay Todorov having completed a move to Championship rivals Dunfermline earlier this week.

Dodds said: “We’re delighted to add Billy to our squad. He needs no introduction as the fans will know his quality from his previous spells at the club.

“Billy was signed by Jim McIntyre and myself at Ross County so we know the quality he brings.

“Billy is a proven goalscorer throughout his career and I’m sure he’ll continue to do that at Inverness Caledonian Thistle

“We’re absolutely delighted to get the deal over the line as the club has worked hard on bringing Billy back to the club.”

Mckay was initially brought to Caley Jags from Northampton Town by Terry Butcher in 2011, and went on to enjoy a prolific three-and-a-half year spell in which he netted 62 goals in 141 appearances.

That earned the Northern Ireland international a £150,000 move to Wigan Athletic in 2015, however he struggled to break into the Latics side and spent loan stints with Oldham Athletic, Dundee United as as well as a second spell at Inverness.

His move to County followed in 2017 and although the Staggies suffered relegation from the top flight the following year, Mckay’s haul of 20 goals played a major role in helping them win the Championship title at the first attempt.

Former County boss John Hughes revealed in March that Inverness had previously failed with a bid to sign Mckay on loan during the January transfer window.

Inverness have now secured Mckay on a permanent basis however, with Mckay joining winger Tom Walsh in making a return to the club.