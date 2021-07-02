Calum Ferguson has taken the long way round to getting his football career back on track.

A global pandemic is far from ideal circumstances in which to make your way across the world to start a new life.

Ferguson, who started in the youth team at Caley Thistle and played at senior level for Albion Rovers and Elgin City, is in Erie, Pennsylvania. The journey from Scotland to the States though was far from straightforward.

He holds a Canadian passport owing to his mother being born there, which was one saving grace and provided some sanctuary in his journey. However, there were 16 other days to account for.

“You can’t get into the States if you’ve been in the UK or mainland Europe 14 days prior to arriving,” said Ferguson. “I had to fly from Glasgow to London, then London to Toronto.

“When you land in Canada you have to take a Covid test. You go into a government hotel for three nights and, if you test negative, you’re allowed to leave and finish your quarantine elsewhere.

“I’ve had the police knocking at my door making sure I was there, in quarantine. You sit another test and if you’re negative, you’re allowed to finish (quarantine) from day 14.

“I headed down to Niagara Falls, which is a land border-crossing to get into the States. I walked across the Rainbow Bridge and, at the other side, the Americans asked for documentation, why I was coming into the country.

“I showed them my employment status which they said was fine, but they said I had to fly in because there’s different rules for the air and land borders. The land border is closed for non-essential travel.

“I walked back across and the Canadians told me I’d have to isolate for another 14 days, because technically I’d left Canadian soil. I had to phone the Canadian government to apply for a quarantine exemption; luckily after three days I was granted an exemption and was able to fly into America.

“I’d taken six Covid tests along the way to get into the country – all negative – and I was starting to wonder if I was going to get here.”

The extended periods in isolation were a challenge. Hotel room and basement workouts kept his mind and body from running idle.

Ferguson clearly felt it was worth it. Since June 4 he has been with the Erie Commodores, a team playing in the regionalised semi-professional fourth tier of US Soccer, the National Premier Soccer League.

His footballing outposts prior to this included Valour FC in Canada and Canterbury United in New Zealand; Ferguson had not played since returning home in January 2020.

Moves to Ireland and England fell through and he was training with current Inverness players Roddy MacGregor and Harry Nicolson, plus former team-mate Jaime Wilson, back home to keep fit.

His agent suggested the Commodores. They already have ex-Kilmarnock kid Will Graham on board, who Ferguson rooms with in the States.

The aim is to catch the attention of clubs higher up the US football pyramid. El Paso Locomotive, where former Caley Thistle midfielder Nick Ross plays, have reportedly registered interest, while FC Edmonton in the Canadian Premier League have also touched base with the 26-year-old.

“It’s a stepping stone into the USL,” he added, in reference to the league below Major League Soccer.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to have guaranteed game-time, get fit and sharp, as I’d not played a game since I was in New Zealand.

“You’re on the doorstep of clubs in America and Canada while you’re out here. They’ve got a good setup, training facilities and it’s the perfect chance to get back playing and see where it takes you.”

He also appreciates how fortunate he is to be making a move like this, pursuing his dream, after a year which has caused suffering to so many.

© SYSTEM

His work through FC Sonas, a football programme which promotes use of the Gaelic language, with close friend Donnie Forbes can be done remotely, so there is still income coming in.

“With everything going on in the world, you’re fortunate to get an opportunity like that. With the Canadian passport it made things much easier,” Ferguson said.

“I’m lucky enough to have had my own business so there’s been money coming in on the side. It has given me the freedom to hold out for the right opportunity, as it’s been very difficult for a lot of boys to stay in the game.

“There’s a lot of players I know who’ve had to drop out of the game because they have to work.”