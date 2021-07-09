Michael Gardyne not taking place for granted as he targets step up at Caley Thistle

Michael Gardyne insists he’ll play whatever role head coach Billy Dodds wants to help kick Caley Thistle towards the Premiership next season.

The evergreen wide midfielder, 35, was snapped up by ICT on a one-year deal after his shock exit at Ross County this summer.

Scoring 73 goals in 444 games for the Staggies put him ahead of any other player in terms of goals and appearances and he’s already spoken about how he’s got nothing to prove to anyone, be it County or himself.

Gardyne made his debut in the recent 5-0 run-out win against Clachnacuddin and will be hunting down a start when the Premier Sports Cup starts on Tuesday at home to Peterhead.

Despite working under Dodds at County, when the former Scotland striker was assistant to Jim McIntyre, he’s not taking game time for granted.

He told The Wyness Shuffle podcast: “I have always preferred playing on the left, but be it left, centre or right, wherever I’m needed to do a job I’ll be happy.

“As long as I’m doing well in training and in games, assisting and scoring the odd goal then I’ll be happy. It’s all about the team rather than an individual.

“As long as the team is winning every week. If I’m not in the team, whatever I can do to help, whether it’s coming off the bench or helping the young lads then that’s what I want to be doing.”

Connections forged between Dodds and players from last season

Dodds had a short stint alongside then interim manager Neil McCann last term as the side made a late press for the play-offs, missing out by just three points.

Gardyne explained the connection between Dodds and the squad is clear already.

He said: “The manager works well and he demands a standard and that’s the way it has been since I have come in. The lads here worked with him for a few months last season and you could tell they had a bond with the coaching staff, which is good for going into this season.”

Perfect blend on board for crack at promotion

And Gardyne, who came through the ranks at Celtic as a youth, feels with young talent on board, the squad has the potential to do well in their fifth straight season outside the top-flight.

He explained: “You see a lot of lads coming in and doing well and getting moves and that’s great for the club. The club wants to move to the next level, whether it is play-offs or promotion.

“You do need that balance of youth and experience. Good, experienced players have come in, and when you mix that with the good young players the club has, it can only be good for the club as a whole.”