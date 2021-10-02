Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pitch switch to rugby base puts Caley Thistle on right track for Hamilton trip

By Paul Chalk
October 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds took his team to the rugby pitch in order to shape up on artificial turf for this afternoon’s Championship visit to Hamilton.

The Highlanders, who are three points clear of Kilmarnock at the top after six wins and a draw so far, are seeking to stay in pole position against an Accies side with just one win on the board.

Stuart Taylor left his coaching role with Ross County in August to replace ex-Inverness number two Brian Rice, who handed in a shock resignation at Hamilton.

Caley Thistle trained at Highland Rugby Club at the end of the week.

New Douglas Park is one of the many plastic pitches in Scotland now and, like they did for their winning trip to Killie, the squad nipped across town to Highland Rugby Club’s first-class facilities to put the finishing touches to their preparation.

Dodds hopes the specific work on plastic will help produce another winning display.

He said: “We were up at Highland Rugby Club on Thursday with the artificial pitch. We did the same before we played Kilmarnock.

“It is the only tweak we do, train there on the Thursday and the Friday.

“We make sure the boys are used to the surface and it’s exactly the same preparation as we had going to Rugby Park. Let’s hope we get the same result.”

Canal Park praised by Dodds

The former Aberdeen and Rangers striker admits he’d take a lush grass pitch any day of the week, but says his players are ready to roll.

He added: “Like most managers, I would rather a good grass pitch, but it has to be a good one.

“If you go back to some of the pitches we played on in my day, in frost and all rutted without any grass, that’s different.

“I’d take an astroturf over that, but in this day and age, modern football, good grass pitches is my preference.

“We had them outdoors and indoors at Ross County and it helps in the winter when the grass is frozen.

“Maybe if we get in the Premiership, we can look at that. But the rugby pitch at the Bught is one of the best I’ve been on.”

Hosts Accies in a ‘false position’

Although Hamilton have failed to fire yet, a couple of draws and a win show they are not far away from doing so, according to Dodds.

He added: “Hamilton are a team in a false position, changed their manager some of our playing staff know Stuart Taylor well and the way he operates. They are picking up the odd point and with it will come confidence.

“This is a tough one and like Dunfermline (0-0 draw) if we are not at it, we will drop points, if we are can win the game.

“The performance and the mentality have to be there, if the performance isn’t there, the mentality can sometimes get you through. But if both are missing then we are in trouble. I am always guarded in away games like this.”

Could striker Shane Sutherland be back in the team at Hamilton?

Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland, who sustained knocks a fortnight ago against Dunfermline, are in contention for starts at Hamilton after being on the bench for last week’s 2-1 win over Queen of the South.

