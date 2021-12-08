Morton interim boss Derek Anderson reveals he didn’t know Scottish Cup replay with Caley Thistle was heading straight to penalties

An error occurred. Please try again.

Interim Morton manager Derek Anderson admits they were stunned when Tuesday’s Scottish Cup replay went straight to spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw.

A change of format this year means replays are settled by a shoot-out after teams are not split over 180 minutes.

Having drawn the game in Inverness a week ago, the struggling Championship side axed boss Gus MacPherson, and Anderson – head of the club’s youth academy – has been put in charge temporarily.

FT | 1-1 (5-4) We are through to the next round where we will face Motherwell away from home. pic.twitter.com/oY2HqgbpIu — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) December 7, 2021

Tuesday’s cup clash was his first match in the dugout and he was thrilled by the response from his players, who matched the league leaders all the way before earning a fourth-round trip to top-flight Motherwell next month thanks to Gary Oliver’s clinching penalty in a 5-3 spot-kicks triumph.

Quick change of focus for Morton

Anderson explained his winners were getting ready for half an hour of extra-time action when they quickly changed their focus to penalties.

He said: “It was a great result and it’s great for the club to be in the next round.

“After losing the goal early in the second half, the players showed a bit of resilience and I thought they were great, absolutely tremendous.

“We actually thought it was going to extra-time, but when we were told it was penalties, we just got on with it.

“Our goalkeeper coach had Jack (Hamilton) well-drilled. Funnily enough, the only one he saved, he didn’t know what (Danny Devine) was going to do. He got a bit of a hard time afterwards, but no, it was great.

“I thought all the penalties, including the Inverness ones, were really good, of a really high standard.”

Happy to help, says academy chief

MacPherson’s sacking just a few days before the replay sparked a quick reaction from Anderson and his coaching team, but he paid credit to those who helped pull off a big result for them.

He said: “Getting through picks the place up. There has been a bit of negativity in the press, but all we can concentrate on is the football. That’s all we can do.

“The players have responded great, with me working alongside (assistant manager) Andy Millen and (reserve coach) John Sutton, who have been different class. The preparation has been professional and the players have responded well.

“I just step up to the mark. I have my job in the youth academy, which I enjoy and have been doing for quite a while.

“When you are asked to step up, you step up and help, which we are more than happy to do.”

Anderson ready for ICT’s return

Inverness return to Cappielow on the hunt for three Championship points this weekend, an outcome which would keep them in pole position come Saturday evening.

Anderson expects both teams will make changes after a tough tie in wet and windy conditions.

He added: “It will be a different game on Saturday.

“If you had said to me ‘you can win one of the games’, I’d have taken Saturday, but we will freshen things up as it was a tough night and I imagine Inverness will do the same after Tuesday.

“It will be light sessions on Thursday and Friday, then we go again.”