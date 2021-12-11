Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds felt big scoreline was on cards soon for leaders Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
December 11, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: December 11, 2021, 5:40 pm
Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle’s goal spree was a scoreline-in-waiting as he praised Morton for sorting out the facilities for their visit to Cappielow.

Speaking after seeing his side crush Morton 6-1 to stay top of the Championship by one point, the Inverness CT head coach was delighted with the display just four days after crashing out of the Scottish Cup here on penalties.

He said: “I’ve said to them for a month now that we’re going to give someone a really hard time and today we did it.

“There’s been times in the season where we’ve played really well for big parts in a game and then come off it but here we were relentless on and off the ball for 90 minutes and that’s what we’re capable off.

“I was absolutely ecstatic after the week we’ve had going out of the Cup.

“You try to get an edge and we were more angry on Tuesday and we wanted to turn up and show how good a team we are and that’s what we did.”

Dodds, who was livid that his players had get changed and have their team talk in the dark when a generator failed on Tuesday, didn’t want to be drawn too much back into the debate, calling the hosts “professional” on that front today.

On Thursday, he said if the issue was not solved, they may not play this game.

He added: ““We’re all fighting against a pandemic and nothing’s ideal facilities in the pandemic but Tuesday was unacceptable and that’s why I made my case. Today was professional. It was fine, there was lighting.”

After a hectic spell of five fixtures in 15 days, the Highlanders will be thankful for having no midweek game before facing Hamilton Accies at home in the league next Saturday.

