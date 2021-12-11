Billy Dodds felt big scoreline was on cards soon for leaders Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle’s goal spree was a scoreline-in-waiting as he praised Morton for sorting out the facilities for their visit to Cappielow.

Speaking after seeing his side crush Morton 6-1 to stay top of the Championship by one point, the Inverness CT head coach was delighted with the display just four days after crashing out of the Scottish Cup here on penalties.

He said: “I’ve said to them for a month now that we’re going to give someone a really hard time and today we did it.

FULL TIME: Morton 1-6 ICTFC What a performance from the Caley Jags at Cappielow! GET IN! pic.twitter.com/QplgWfYy4X — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 11, 2021

“There’s been times in the season where we’ve played really well for big parts in a game and then come off it but here we were relentless on and off the ball for 90 minutes and that’s what we’re capable off.

“I was absolutely ecstatic after the week we’ve had going out of the Cup.

“You try to get an edge and we were more angry on Tuesday and we wanted to turn up and show how good a team we are and that’s what we did.”

Dodds, who was livid that his players had get changed and have their team talk in the dark when a generator failed on Tuesday, didn’t want to be drawn too much back into the debate, calling the hosts “professional” on that front today.

On Thursday, he said if the issue was not solved, they may not play this game.

He added: ““We’re all fighting against a pandemic and nothing’s ideal facilities in the pandemic but Tuesday was unacceptable and that’s why I made my case. Today was professional. It was fine, there was lighting.”

After a hectic spell of five fixtures in 15 days, the Highlanders will be thankful for having no midweek game before facing Hamilton Accies at home in the league next Saturday.