Robbie Deas fully focused on Caley Thistle’s Premiership bid following St Johnstone interest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Deas has not allowed January interest from St Johnstone to distract him from his aim of helping Caley Thistle reach the Premiership.

Inverness knocked back an offer from Saints for Deas during last month’s transfer window, with the defender still under contract until 2023.

Deas was brought to Caley Jags by John Robertson in 2020 after leaving Celtic, having spent the previous season on loan with then Championship side Alloa Athletic.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a mainstay of the Highlanders’ backline, initially as a centre half before more frequently being played at left back under current boss Billy Dodds.

Deas says he remains focused on achieving his long-held target of bringing top-flight football back to Caledonian Stadium.

With Inverness third in the Championship, Deas insists the opportunity is still firmly alive this season.

Deas said: “When I signed here I was committed to trying to get the club into the Premiership. It’s all I have been focusing on from the get-go this season.

“I take the St Johnstone interest as a massive compliment to myself, but I still feel personally that I have not hit my best yet for Inverness.

“I feel I can be doing a lot better than I already am.

“The St Johnstone thing didn’t faze me, I am fully committed to the club. I have still got another 18 months on my contract and I have loved every second here.

“They have given me a platform to come and play. Since I’ve signed, I think this season has been the best opportunity we have had to get promoted.

“My full focus is on the game at hand on Saturday, as every game in the league this season is now a cup final for us. We need to win them to get up there.”

Defender keen to kick on after salvaging late point against Jags

Despite Inverness’ strong league position, the Highlanders go into Saturday’s home game against Ayr United without a win from their last eight games.

Having battled back to secure a late 3-3 draw against Partick Thistle last Wednesday, Deas is determined to use it as a turning point.

He added: “The negative is we didn’t get the three points, but we probably didn’t deserve them and we got a point out of it.

“It just shows you what the Championship is like. There have been games we have dominated and lost, and there have been games where have had to hang on and managed to scramble a point.

“It’s credit to other teams, but we go into every game expecting to win because we are more than capable.

“We maybe just need that rub of the green, but as soon as it falls for us there is no doubt in my mind we will kick on and start going on a run again.

“We all believe we are able to do that, and we need to do it. The season is getting shorter, and we need to start picking up points as soon as possible.”

Inverness fans due something to celebrate

Deas is eager to give Caley Jags’ supporters reason to cheer against the Honest Men, with their last home victory coming against Kilmarnock on December 3.

He added: “Ayr are a tough team but we fully expect to go and take the three points.

“Especially at home, I think the fans deserve that for what we have put them through in the last few games.

“Ayr are going to come up here fancying themselves, especially after that result at Killie.

“Maybe that plays into our hands because we believe as a team we are more than capable.

“All we can do is concentrate on what is put in front of us in the game. We have to do what we can to get the three points and go home on Saturday night happy – both as ourselves and for all the fans.”