Caley Thistle drop to fourth after suffering late heartache against Partick Thistle

Caley Thistle suffered late heartache against Partick Thistle who leapfrogged them into third place in the Championship.

Partick shaded the first half on a weathered Firhill surface, however the Highlanders looked by far the likelier to find a breakthrough with a much improved showing after the break.

It was to count for nothing however, with Kevin Holt’s late strike keeping the points in Maryhill.

Inverness have now failed to win in their last 11 matches, with the result seeing them drop into fourth ahead of today’s remaining Championship fixtures.

Only a point separated the two sides prior to kick-off, with time of the essence for both in their efforts to sustain a late title challenge.

Billy Dodds made just one change from the side which came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hamilton Accies seven days previously. Lewis Hyde was back on the bench having made his first league start, with David Carson returning from suspension to replace him at right back.

That meant Cammy Mackay continued in goals following his strong display against Accies, even though regular first choice Mark Ridgers was back on the bench.

That result had stretched Inverness’ winless run to 10 matches, with the trip to Firhill offering them their latest opportunity to record a first victory since their 6-1 defeat of Morton on December 11.

Partick had the first attempt on eight minutes when a bobbling delivery found its way to Lewis Mayo at the far post, with his effort trundling wide.

Inverness looked to threaten at the other end, with both Aaron Doran and Reece McAleer seeing efforts from the edge of the box blocked by the Jags defence in quick succession.

Thistle spurned an excellent chance to break the deadlock on 19 minutes when Juan Alegria beat the offside trap to latch on to Stuart Bannigan’s lofted ball forward, with the on-loan Rangers attacker lifting his effort on to the roof of the net.

Chances continued to come at both ends with a neat interchange seeing Billy Mckay play in Austin Samuels, who drilled a low effort inches wide of the post.

The Jags nearly took the lead in bizarre circumstances on 32 minutes when Connor Murray’s flick sent Ciaran McKenna in down the right flank, with his cross nearly diverted into his own net by Kirk Broadfoot before Carson got across to clear it over the bar.

Caley Thistle survived another let-off on 36 minutes when the ball was played through to Alegria at an acute angle, and with Mackay stranded his lofted effort clipped the bar.

The visitors launched a promising breakaway on 39 minutes when McAlear played in Samuels, but with plenty options in the middle he stumbled as he went to release his shot.

At the other end Robbie Crawford scooped an effort over following a lay-off by Brian Graham, however the sides could not be separated at the interval.

Dodds signalled his intent with a double change at half-time, with Shane Sutherland and Joe Hardy replacing Pearson and Samuels in a switch to two up front.

Hardy could have made an instant impact within five minutes, when Sutherland and Doran both played their part in flicking on a Deas cross into his path, but his powerful low effort was met by a decent save by Sneddon.

The lively Hardy turned provider for Doran eight minutes later, with the Irishman going clean through but seeing his effort blocked by an excellent recovery challenge by Richard Foster.

Hardy saw another low strike from the edge of the box trundle just wide of target, as Caley Jags began to dominate the attacking play.

Thistle had offered precious few glimspes in the second half, with Docherty sending an effort well wide from 20 yards on 68 minutes.

The hosts began to increase their pressure though, with Graham unleashing an effort which was comfortably gathered by Mackay on 80 minutes.

Inverness continued to push for a winner, with Mckay slipping in Sutherland who saw his shot deflected over.

Partick spurned a glorious late opportunity to take the points when Graham’s lay-off found Docherty, but he scooped well over.

They were not to be denied four minutes from time however, with a Kyle Turner corner finding its way to Holt whose low strike travelled through a crowded penalty box to nestle in Mackay’s net.

Logan Chalmers ballooned an effort high and wide as Caley Jags searched for a late leveller, however there was to be no way through.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-4-2) – Sneddon 6; McKenna 7, Mayo 7, Holt 6, Foster 6; Crawford (Turner 62), Docherty 6, Bannigan 6 (Bell 90), Murray 5 (Smith 62); Alegria 7 (Jakubiak 70), Graham 6. Subs not used – Firth, Bell, Akinola, Stanway, Hendrie, McAllister.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Mackay 6; Carson 8, Broadfoot 6, Devine 7, Deas 7; McAlear 6, Welsh 7; Pearson 5 (Sutherland 46), Doran 6 (Chalmers 75), Samuels 5 (Hardy 46); Mckay 6. Subs not used – Ridgers, Duffy, Harper, Walsh, Chalmers, Hyde.

Referee – Colin Steven 6

Attendance – 2,099

Man of the match: David Carson