Billy Dodds says defeat to Partick Thistle sums up Caley Thistle’s recent fortunes

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says the late 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle was the tale of his side’s recent fortunes.

Inverness went down to Kevin Holt’s late winner, after they looked to be heading back up the A9 with at least a point following a dominant second half performance.

The result was Caley Jags’ 11th match without a victory, which saw the Jags leapfrog them into third place.

The manner of the defeat was painful for to take for Dodds, who said: “Even when we didn’t start well, we dug in to stay in the game and we made the changes at half-time. We were the better team, but we have to score to give us a lift within the game.

“We switched off at the corner. I think they hooked it and got a foot on it, fair play to them but it is a sore one.

“It is the way it has been going. Every manager will tell you it is tough.

“It is a weird because the players are playing well. It’s not as if we are going into games thinking we are miles away from it.

“We probably should have won the game in the second half, and we ended up losing it. Sometimes football is like that.”

Inverness will renew their search for a first win of 2022 when they host Arbroath next weekend, with Dodds adding: “You think it is going to turn this week, this game. I really feel that with the boys. We are not back to the walls.

“We are a good team but we are a goal or an edge away from getting the next kick on. Both ends are hurting us just now but energy and effort and spirit and camaraderie are all there.”