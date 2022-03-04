Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms long-serving defender Andy Considine is close to signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms long-serving defender Andy Considine is close to signing new deal

By Danny Law
March 4, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is out of contract at the end of the season.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says long-serving defender Andy Considine is very close to signing a new deal.

The 34-year-old has not featured for the Dons since suffering a serious knee injury in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Qarabag in August.

Considine, who turns 35 next month, is out of contract at the end of the season but nearing a return to fitness.

The Scotland international is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances. Only goalkeeper Bobby Clark (591) and defenders Alex McLeish (692) and Willie Miller (797) have made more appearances for the Dons.

Goodwin is looking forward to working with Considine and is confident he will remain at Pittodrie beyond the current season.

He said: “Andy is a player I have great admiration for and he has been a great servant to Aberdeen down the years.

“I always think it’s important to have good experienced players around the squad.

“Those talks have been ongoing prior to me coming in and we aren’t too far away. I think it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Andy is certainly a player I’ve got plans for in the future.”

Aberdeen travel to Rangers on Saturday looking to end a nine-game winless run which has seen them drop to 10th place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have shared the spoils in both meetings with Rangers this season – following up a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in October with a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in January.

They will make the trip to Glasgow without winger Matty Kennedy who suffered a back injury against Hearts in the 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

But Jonny Hayes has recovered from the head injury he sustained against the Jambos and is available for selection.

Matty Kennedy will miss the showdown with Rangers at Ibrox due to a back injury. 

Goodwin said: “Matty Kennedy unfortunately failed a fitness test on Friday morning so he is out of the squad.

“He jarred his back. He had a slight issue earlier this season but it is nothing too serious.

“It is just a little tweak and we would like to think he would be back involved for the Hibs game (on March 19).

“Jonny took a bad fall and bumped his head. It was more a precaution than anything else to get him checked.”

