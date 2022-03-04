Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms long-serving defender Andy Considine is close to signing new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says long-serving defender Andy Considine is very close to signing a new deal.

The 34-year-old has not featured for the Dons since suffering a serious knee injury in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Qarabag in August.

Considine, who turns 35 next month, is out of contract at the end of the season but nearing a return to fitness.

The Scotland international is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances. Only goalkeeper Bobby Clark (591) and defenders Alex McLeish (692) and Willie Miller (797) have made more appearances for the Dons.

Goodwin is looking forward to working with Considine and is confident he will remain at Pittodrie beyond the current season.

He said: “Andy is a player I have great admiration for and he has been a great servant to Aberdeen down the years.

“I always think it’s important to have good experienced players around the squad.

“Those talks have been ongoing prior to me coming in and we aren’t too far away. I think it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Andy is certainly a player I’ve got plans for in the future.”

Aberdeen travel to Rangers on Saturday looking to end a nine-game winless run which has seen them drop to 10th place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have shared the spoils in both meetings with Rangers this season – following up a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in October with a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in January.

They will make the trip to Glasgow without winger Matty Kennedy who suffered a back injury against Hearts in the 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

But Jonny Hayes has recovered from the head injury he sustained against the Jambos and is available for selection.

Goodwin said: “Matty Kennedy unfortunately failed a fitness test on Friday morning so he is out of the squad.

“He jarred his back. He had a slight issue earlier this season but it is nothing too serious.

“It is just a little tweak and we would like to think he would be back involved for the Hibs game (on March 19).

“Jonny took a bad fall and bumped his head. It was more a precaution than anything else to get him checked.”