Caley Thistle fan view: Are Billy Dodds’ side finally finding momentum at the right time?

As Saturday afternoons progress my mind inevitably starts to move towards what I will write in the aftermath of the game.

Thoughts are coming together before the final whistle that will be written down in the hours that follow.

Sometimes, though, events in the final moments of the game require a complete rethink about what needs to be said. Saturday was one of these days.

Two Logan Chalmers goals in the closing moments at Starks Park turned defeat to victory, no points to three points and fifth place in the Championship to third.

Perhaps, just as importantly, it kept the momentum going after last weeks win over Arbroath. It would be wonderful if winning became a bit of a habit in the next couple of months.

However, it would be wrong to ignore the downsides of Saturday; two poor goals conceded and a real struggle to make a one man advantage count.

Until the 89th minute we were staring defeat in the face. Lady Luck was certainly smiling on us on this occasion.

The scenes at the end showed that the win really mattered and that encourages me.

It can be easy for fans to think that a team containing a lot of players who have not been here that long don’t really care as much as we do, but Saturday showed this was not the case.

All this leads to a home game against the team currently propping up the league.

What could be easier? Another three points would be wonderful, but our performances against Dunfermline this season show that a win could not be further from a forgone conclusion.

Yogi’s Pars will make things very difficult but I have a feeling Caley Thistle might get the win.