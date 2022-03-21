Caley Thistle fan view: Are Billy Dodds’ side finally finding momentum at the right time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: Are Billy Dodds’ side finally finding momentum at the right time?

By David Sutherland
March 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Logan Chalmers, left, celebrates his late double with Austin Samuels.
Logan Chalmers, left, celebrates his late double with Austin Samuels.

As Saturday afternoons progress my mind inevitably starts to move towards what I will write in the aftermath of the game.

Thoughts are coming together before the final whistle that will be written down in the hours that follow.

Sometimes, though, events in the final moments of the game require a complete rethink about what needs to be said. Saturday was one of these days.

Two Logan Chalmers goals in the closing moments at Starks Park turned defeat to victory, no points to three points  and fifth place in the Championship to third.

Perhaps, just as importantly,  it kept the momentum going after last weeks win over Arbroath. It would be wonderful if winning became a bit of a habit in the next couple of months.

Delighted David Carson at full-time after ICT defeated Raith Rovers 3-2 on Saturday.

However, it would be wrong to ignore the downsides of Saturday; two poor goals conceded and a real struggle to make a one man advantage count.

Until the 89th minute we were staring defeat in the face. Lady Luck was certainly smiling on us on this occasion.

The scenes at the end showed that the win really mattered and that encourages me.

It can be easy for fans to think that a team  containing a lot of players who have not been here that long don’t really care as much as we do, but Saturday showed this was not the case.

All this leads to a home game against the team currently propping up the league.

What could be easier? Another three points would be wonderful, but our performances against Dunfermline this season show that a win could not be further from a forgone conclusion.

Yogi’s Pars will make things very difficult but I have a feeling Caley Thistle might get the win.

