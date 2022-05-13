Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails his heroes after nine men win spot-kick semi-final at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails his heroes after nine men win spot-kick semi-final at Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
May 13, 2022, 11:25 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:27 pm
Jubilant Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Jubilant Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds refused to talk about whistler Willie Collum after he dished out two red cards – but Caley Thistle still won their Premiership play-off semi-final on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Arbroath.

His side defied the odds after red cards for Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy left ICT holding on against their fired-up hosts. They then summoned up enough energy to clinch the shoot-out 5-3 to edge through, sparking celebrations in the away end.

The final, which lines up a double-header against St Johnstone from the Premiership on May 20 and 23, also saw Shane Sutherland stretchered off as ICT went down to nine men late within regulation time.

Inverness players celebrate after Kirk Broadfoot scores the winning penalty.

By the end of an incredible night, the Inverness head coach was full of raw emotion.

He said: “We felt hard done by but this isn’t about Willie Collum – it’s about my players.

“They were fired up by it, they felt that way.

“Sometimes you get it wrong on the sidelines, I know I do and when you do you put your hands up.

“Sometimes you’d like to see people do that. But it’s not about that tonight, it’s about my players. Guts and determination – that’s what it was all about.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds celebrates the dramatic penalty shoot-out win, with hero keeper Mark Ridgers.

“Once we had the first man sent off we knew it would be about that and then when the second went I knew we’d have to give everything.

“I knew if we got to the penalties it would be our night and I was so calm because I felt we’d done our job by then.

“We’d done our job by hanging in and getting that far. It was all about the players, to overcome that and get through is incredible.”

With nine wins from their last 12 games, ICT are bang on form before facing Saints.

