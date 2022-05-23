ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle must build on promotion push that went to the wire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle must build on promotion push that went to the wire

By Andy Skinner
May 23, 2022, 9:48 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 9:49 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds applauds the fans.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds applauds the fans.

Caley Thistle have never come closer to regaining top-flight status during their now five-year stay in the Championship.

Billy Dodds’ men had the upper hand in the first half, against what appeared to be an increasingly nerve-ridden St Johnstone side.

Saints emerged after the break with fresh purpose however, with quickfire goals from Stevie May and Cammy MacPherson putting them firmly in command.

By the time Saints added further goals through Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney, Caley Jags had committed the bulk of their bodies forward in desperate search for a lifeline.

Despite the heavy end scoreline it is hard to escape the feeling of so close, yet so far for Inverness.

That in itself will only serve to add to the pain at falling at the final hurdle, however it is also a sign they are firmly on the right track.

The start of next season will feel like a long way off, however Caley Jags must take heart from how close they took their promotion bid despite so many factors conspiring against them.

Stevie May nets St Johnstone’s first goal against Inverness.

The high demand for away tickets prompted Inverness to request an increased allocation on the morning of the game, with an estimated 2,000 visiting supporters making the trip to Perth.

Inverness will hope the drama of the play-off push will have sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm, in their hope of drawing upon added backing for another push next term.

On the park, Caley Jags will take heart from the fact they earned the right to represent the Championship in the play-offs through their form during the campaign – along with the four matches which preceded their final against Saints.

They also got the better of champions Kilmarnock three times over the course of the season.

Reece McAlear in action against St Johnstone.

The Dundee side replacing Derek McInnes’ team in the second-tier will likely be considered favourites for an instant return to the Premiership, however there is clearly a huge rebuilding job required at Dens Park.

Inverness will of course face stiff competition from their existing Championship rivals, while the ambition of newly-promoted sides Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park will add a further challenge.

The disappointment of missing out on promotion will linger for some time before the Highlanders gear themselves up to go again next season.

Given Inverness’ consistent foothold at the top end of the league this term – even allowing for an 11-match winless run – they will rightly feel the new season holds nothing for them to fear as they aim to go one step better.

