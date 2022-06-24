Caley Thistle launch latest kit ahead of new Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle fans are getting set to get their hands on a brand new, striking red and black away kit, which was revealed today.

The Scottish Championship club teased supporters the night before with the club logo and date in red print on a black background.

On its launch, ICT said: “Our stunning all new bespoke 2022/23 ICTFC away kit has been revealed.

“The new bespoke away kit, clearly inspired by our club’s proud history, will go on sale on Wednesday, July 13 online and from the club shop.”

Inverness Thistle famously wore red and black kits and this move is recognition of that, with Highland League sides Thistle and Inverness Caledonian merging before joining the Scottish League in 1994 and striding up the divisions – twice winning promotion to the Premiership.

The dashing strips were modelled by club captain Sean Welsh, defender David Carson and one of their two new signings – striker Steven Boyd.

🔴⚫ Our stunning all new bespoke 2022/23 ICTFC Away Kit has been revealed! The new bespoke away kit, clearly inspired by our club’s proud history, will go on sale on Wednesday 13th July online and from the Club Shop. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/lPMJG7yuyr pic.twitter.com/Qde5HChGJA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 24, 2022