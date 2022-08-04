Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 4, 2022, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds believes his Caley Thistle squad have enough quality to make the difference in close encounters in the Championship.

Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw against Owen Coyle’s newcomers Queen’s Park in the opening fixture last weekend.

On Saturday, they head to Arbroath to face last season’s runners-up and the opponents they defeated with nine men in the play-off semis in a Gayfield epic to reach the final before falling to St Johnstone.

Arbroath were held 0-0 by Ayr United last weekend, while Hamilton Accies and Morton drew 1-1.

Cove Rangers got started with a fine 2-0 win over Raith Rovers, while Partick Thistle were 3-2 winners at Dundee.

‘Tough it out’ if games are close calls

With so little between all 10 teams on any given day, ICT head coach Dodds hopes his side, who finished third last term, can show they can win matches in more than one way.

He said: “We’re a good enough side to go and win games decisively when we’re on our game, as we did often last year, but we’re also going to have to show nous and focus to show teams we can also tough it out.

“We wouldd have loved to have got three points last week from a home game. It would have been a good start, but we are still undefeated this season and there are a lot of positive things at this club.

“It will be nice to start winning games as we get more into the season. We want three points as quickly as possible, to get the momentum going.”

With Cove and Queen’s Park stepping up from League One and instantly looking at home at this level, Dodds is well aware every victory has to be earned.

Drawing lots will halt promotion bid

ICT have drawn with both these sides in league and cup in the past couple of weeks and Dodds hopes they can get off the mark with a win at Arbroath this weekend.

He added: “Every team can cause you problems, but you don’t want too many draws or a run where you are not winning like last year.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“We have to make sure we are going through bad runs in just two or three games and then we win a game.

“Hopefully, we don’t lose any, but we need to win games, too many draws won’t win you the league or get you in the play-off position. It’s nice to get points on the board and get the momentum going right away.”

No complacency against Spiders

And Dodds insists last Saturday’s result stemmed from a slow start rather than any sign of complacency.

He said: “The one thing I will say last week. We didn’t think we would just turn up and win – that was not the mindset.

“The boys gave their all, but didn’t play well. In the second half, I thought we were better and could have won, but we have to improve on our first half performance.”

