Aaron Doran eager to play telling role as Caley Thistle chase victory at Partick Thistle

Midfielder Aaron Doran hailed Caley Thistle’s attacking abilities as the Highlanders seek to further turn the heat on their Championship rivals.

Inverness go to Partick Thistle on Friday night with five points from their first three games and the chance to steal an early march on leaders Dundee by topping the table going into the weekend.

Doran netted his first goal of the season in a swashbuckling 4-1 victory against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

That was their first league win of the campaign and they’re out to repeat the winning feat against Partick, who lost 3-2 to Queen’s Park at the weekend.

ICT defeated the Glasgow Jags in the promotion play-off quarter-finals, but the four regular contests ended all-square.

Mackay and Samuels have lethal pace

With the speed of two-goal star Austin Samuels, the creativity and pace of on-loan Hibs ace Daniel Mackay and the ever-dangerous Billy Mckay in attack, Doran is happy to keep opponents on their toes.

He said: “With the front four we had at the weekend, we knew what each other was doing and what runs Dan Mackay and Austin Samuels would make.

“They have a lot of pace and, with runs in behind, defenders don’t like that.

“Myself and Billy Mckay were trying to pick them out and overall it was a good mix that worked well.

“We have different threats – a lot of pace in behind and Billy’s ability, for a small man, to hold the ball up.

“It’s going really well and we’re all pushing to put on big performances over the season.”

Doran has more goals in mind

Long-serving Doran, who is in his testimonial year, is determined to make a telling impact alongside his capable creators.

He said: “I’m just trying to stay in touch with them, stay up the field. They’re really fast.

“I just want to get assists and score goals myself.

“I’ve just turned 31, so I’m not too old yet. I’ve still a few years left in me hopefully, but if I can assist these guys with the pace they have and the positions they take up, that makes me happy.

“I’m out to score more than I scored last season and help us secure promotion.”

Linking with Mckay is winning move

Since Mckay returned to the club, Doran has enjoyed linking up once more with the former Northern Ireland international.

And he reckons cutting into the centre of the pitch helps him link up better with the highly-rated, experienced, striker.

He added: “In all my years playing on the wing, I naturally drift inside.

“Someone gave me advice when pretty young saying I didn’t want to stand out on the touchline and let the game pass me by.

“I’ve always tried to drift into little pockets of space.

“Now I’m more central, I just try to link with Billy as much as I can. I think we link up pretty well. It was good to see that at the weekend.

“I know the way Billy plays over the years, the kind of movement he is going to make. I try to stay as close to him as I can when defenders and midfielders have the ball.

“We’ve linked well over the last 12 months.

“We do have a bit of knowledge and can help the younger attackers in the team.”

TV chance for players to impress

Doran is sure summer recruits such as Zak Delaney and Nathan Shaw will relish the chance to shine in front of a nationwide TV audience on Friday at Firhill, especially with the opportunity to move into top spot.

He said: “I like Friday night games and like playing under the floodlights.

⏪ On our last visit to Firhill in May we won 2-1 thanks to goals from Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels!

“I’ve scored a few goals in those kinds of games.

“Hopefully I can do something like that again this week.

“For the new lads coming in, it is probably the first time they’ve played on the TV in the Scottish leagues so they will be out to impress.

“If we get a good result, we go into the weekend relaxed at the top of the league, but we need to produce on Friday first.”