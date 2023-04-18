Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak

Inverness make the trip to Hamilton Accies tonight, with a win moving Billy Dodds' men into the Championship's top-four.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Danny Devine says the rewards at stake are keeping Caley Thistle ticking over through a busy period of matches.

Fifth-placed Inverness are pushing for a promotion play-off spot in the Championship, and will move into the top four, leapfrogging Ayr United, if they avoid defeat in tonight’s trip to Hamilton Accies.

Billy Dodds’ men also have the lure of a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park to look forward to next weekend.

Although Caley Jags are approaching the end of a long season, defender Devine is eager for the games to keep coming thick and fast as his side aim to build on a five-match winning streak.

Devine said: “It’s getting to that stage now.

“A few boys have played nearly every game in the last two or three months, but they will keep going.

Danny Devine. Image: SNS

“Everyone wants to play every week – we would rather be playing games than training, but at some point it maybe does take its toll a wee bit.

“The boys have done really well, they have kept grinding out wins and we have plenty of bodies there if we do need to change it up.

“It is tiring, but we had a day off on Sunday and it’s just about refuelling to keep focused on the next game.

“When you’re on a winning run, you just want to keep playing.

“You’ll never get any complaints out of me about that, and there are some big games coming up.

“We’re going for the play-offs, and then we’ve got a big game at the end of the month, so every one is important.

“You would rather be playing for something at this stage of the season, rather than having it just dwindling out, so it’s good to have something to play for.”

Form has come too late for title push

Devine says recent form has fuelled his side’s belief they can set up a play-off opportunity, however, the Northern Irishman holds a tinge of frustration it has come too late to mount a title charge.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

He added: “We’re definitely confident enough to do it.

“The last five games have shown that. There’s that level of confidence about the team and a good feel about the place.

“We’ve probably left it a little bit late to challenge at the top – we’re not actually that far away now, but it’s too late.”

Caley Thistle out for revenge against Hamilton

Inverness have fallen to defeat against second-bottom Accies in each of the four meetings between the sides this term.

Devine is eager to put an end to that record at New Douglas Park tonight.

The 30-year-old, who returned from injury to start Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cove Rangers, said: “It’s been a nightmare against them this season, but we’re definitely due one.

Danny Devine in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

“We did everything last time down there to win the game, but credit to them, they dug it out.

“We know it’s going to be tough – they’re fighting for their lives, so we just need to take confidence into the game.

“I think it’s just that we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal against them previously.

“We created a lot of chances and just switched off a little bit at the back – maybe because we were so dominant.

“It’s just about staying switched on, but it could be a completely different game, so we just need to hope it goes our way.”

