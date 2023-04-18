Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Devine says the rewards at stake are keeping Caley Thistle ticking over through a busy period of matches.

Fifth-placed Inverness are pushing for a promotion play-off spot in the Championship, and will move into the top four, leapfrogging Ayr United, if they avoid defeat in tonight’s trip to Hamilton Accies.

Billy Dodds’ men also have the lure of a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park to look forward to next weekend.

Although Caley Jags are approaching the end of a long season, defender Devine is eager for the games to keep coming thick and fast as his side aim to build on a five-match winning streak.

Devine said: “It’s getting to that stage now.

“A few boys have played nearly every game in the last two or three months, but they will keep going.

“Everyone wants to play every week – we would rather be playing games than training, but at some point it maybe does take its toll a wee bit.

“The boys have done really well, they have kept grinding out wins and we have plenty of bodies there if we do need to change it up.

“It is tiring, but we had a day off on Sunday and it’s just about refuelling to keep focused on the next game.

“When you’re on a winning run, you just want to keep playing.

“You’ll never get any complaints out of me about that, and there are some big games coming up.

“We’re going for the play-offs, and then we’ve got a big game at the end of the month, so every one is important.

“You would rather be playing for something at this stage of the season, rather than having it just dwindling out, so it’s good to have something to play for.”

Form has come too late for title push

Devine says recent form has fuelled his side’s belief they can set up a play-off opportunity, however, the Northern Irishman holds a tinge of frustration it has come too late to mount a title charge.

He added: “We’re definitely confident enough to do it.

“The last five games have shown that. There’s that level of confidence about the team and a good feel about the place.

“We’ve probably left it a little bit late to challenge at the top – we’re not actually that far away now, but it’s too late.”

Caley Thistle out for revenge against Hamilton

Inverness have fallen to defeat against second-bottom Accies in each of the four meetings between the sides this term.

Devine is eager to put an end to that record at New Douglas Park tonight.

The 30-year-old, who returned from injury to start Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cove Rangers, said: “It’s been a nightmare against them this season, but we’re definitely due one.

“We did everything last time down there to win the game, but credit to them, they dug it out.

“We know it’s going to be tough – they’re fighting for their lives, so we just need to take confidence into the game.

“I think it’s just that we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal against them previously.

“We created a lot of chances and just switched off a little bit at the back – maybe because we were so dominant.

“It’s just about staying switched on, but it could be a completely different game, so we just need to hope it goes our way.”