30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian’s last goal… and Caley Thistle’s first

North footballer Wilson Robertson netted Inverness Caledonian’s final goal 30 years ago today – before making double-history when he became the first man to score for the amalgamated Caley Thistle.

On May 14, 1994, Robertson struck in a 1-1 final-day draw against Steve “Pele” Paterson’s Highland League champions Huntly.

Robertson was by then a 13-year servant of Caledonian, and three days earlier, he had played in their last fixture against long-time city (or town) foes Inverness Thistle – a game which doubled as his and team-mate Kevin Mann’s testimonial.

Going into the 1994-95 campaign, a new club – merged from the two Inverness rivals – called Caledonian Thistle was heading into the Scottish Third Division.

And Robertson, who was a schoolboy player in Dundee before joining Caley from East End Juniors in Aberdeen, went on make further history by scoring the merged club’s maiden competitive goal.

That came on August 9, 1994, in a 2-0 win away to East Stirlingshire in the first round of the Coca-Cola Scottish League Cup – a game where he was also named man of the match.

Players looked forward to new Caledonian Thistle era

Now 61, Robertson played 570 games for Caley, scoring 191 goals and winning 17 medals, including six Scottish Qualifying Cup North medals and four Highland League championship medals. He scored 191 goals, nine of which came in cup finals.

Robertson told The Press and Journal the early-1990s was an exciting period to be playing in the Highland capital as a new era dawned.

He said: “Kevin Mann and I would commute from Aberdeen and we enjoyed it. We stayed away from the political side (of the merger).

“As football players, you wanted to prove yourself at the next level and the players were looking forward to it. It was an exciting time.

“If memory serves me right, in that final Caledonian game at Highland League champions Huntly, Kevin actually set the goal up for me.

“He played the ball into the penalty area from the right-hand side and – unbelievably for me – with my right foot, the shot went in off the underside of the bar. If I wasn’t so close to goal, the shot was going places.”

A goal… and sponsors’ strange prizes

Robertson scored six goals in 31 games for Caledonian Thistle (who became Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the start of the 1996-97 season 1996-97).

The former player, who also turned out for Buckie Thistle and Bon Accord during his career, recalls scoring the new club’s first goal at East Stirling – and the memorable man-of-the-match award that night.

He said: “I played a neat one-two with Paul McKenzie at the edge of the box, similar to that one at Huntly, with a ball across the face of the goal, and I tucked the ball past the keeper – this time with my left foot.

“My man-of-the-match award was a (sponsors) Coca-Cola bomber jacket and watch.

“The jacket has a red Coca-Cola badge on it. I think it was only time they dished those awards out – they began to hand out wee trophies after that.”

Pitch opponents – then full-time pals

Robertson says the Highland League had been a brilliant environment to play in, because friendships were forged when the final whistles blew.

He added: “I loved the Highland League. I had a great time and that’s what you want in football.

“Although the rivalries were incredible – not just with Thistle, but Clach and Ross County came into the equation in the later years – and it was competitive on the pitch, you’d meet these guys afterwards and have a beer.”

Robertson is also well known for scoring the goal which secured Caley’s last league title in 1988 against Thistle at Kingsmills Park, pipping Buckie to top spot.

Inverness rivals both won cups in final Highland League season

On May 14 1994, Inverness Thistle’s last Highland League match was a visit from Lossiemouth, whose chief striker Iain Stewart – who went on to star for Inverness Caledonian Thistle – helped Lossie to a 2-0 win.

Thistle skipper Dave Milroy, who made his debut for the Jags in 1972-73, playing more than 900 games in the following 22 years, played in every game that final season. Roddie Davidson was Thistle’s player of the year, playing his 800th career game against Lossiemouth.

Davidson had played 760 games for Caley before playing his last season with their city rivals.

Milroy – who had been assistant manager of Thistle – joined Caledonian Thistle’s backroom staff and worked with manager Sergei Baltacha as second-team coach.

Both Caley and Thistle had been established in 1885/6 and were founder members of the Highland League, which was established in 1893-94.

Caley won the league title 18 times and Thistle eight – including the historic first-ever title.

In that final season, both teams lifted a trophy.

Caley won the North of Scotland Cup with a 1-0 win over Forres Mechanics, thanks to an Alan Smart goal.

Thistle won the Inverness Cup, beating Clachnacuddin 1-0 – with Iain Polworth’s goal making the difference.