30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian’s last goal… and Caley Thistle’s first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian’s last goal… and Caley Thistle’s first

The prolific forward netted two historic strikes around the merger of Caledonian and Inverness Thistle three decades ago.

The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P. Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee) Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P. Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee) Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

North footballer Wilson Robertson netted Inverness Caledonian’s final goal 30 years ago today – before making double-history when he became the first man to score for the amalgamated Caley Thistle.

On May 14, 1994, Robertson struck in a 1-1 final-day draw against Steve “Pele” Paterson’s Highland League champions Huntly.

Robertson was by then a 13-year servant of Caledonian, and three days earlier, he had played in their last fixture against long-time city (or town) foes Inverness Thistle – a game which doubled as his and team-mate Kevin Mann’s testimonial.

Wilson Robertson (left) and Kevin Mann ahead of Caledonian’s final derby against Inverness Thistle in May 1994, which was a testimonial match for both long-serving Caley players. Image: DC Thomson

Going into the 1994-95 campaign, a new club – merged from the two Inverness rivals – called Caledonian Thistle was heading into the Scottish Third Division.

And Robertson, who was a schoolboy player in Dundee before joining Caley from East End Juniors in Aberdeen, went on make further history by scoring the merged club’s maiden competitive goal.

That came on August 9, 1994, in a 2-0 win away to East Stirlingshire in the first round of the Coca-Cola Scottish League Cup –  a game where he was also named man of the match.

Players looked forward to new Caledonian Thistle era

Now 61, Robertson played 570 games for Caley, scoring 191 goals and winning 17 medals, including six Scottish Qualifying Cup North medals and four Highland League championship medals. He scored 191 goals, nine of which came in cup finals.

Robertson told The Press and Journal the early-1990s was an exciting period to be playing in the Highland capital as a new era dawned.

He said: “Kevin Mann and I would commute from Aberdeen and we enjoyed it. We stayed away from the political side (of the merger).

“As football players, you wanted to prove yourself at the next level and the players were looking forward to it. It was an exciting time.

“If memory serves me right, in that final Caledonian game at Highland League champions Huntly, Kevin actually set the goal up for me.

“He played the ball into the penalty area from the right-hand side and – unbelievably for me – with my right foot, the shot went in off the underside of the bar.  If I wasn’t so close to goal, the shot was going places.”

Wilson Robertson with his man-of-the-match prize of a bomber jacket and watch which he won after scoring in Caledonian Thistle’s first competitive game – a 2-0 victory at East Stirling in the Coca-Cola (League) Cup in August 1994.

A goal… and sponsors’ strange prizes

Robertson scored six goals in 31 games for Caledonian Thistle (who became Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the start of the 1996-97 season 1996-97).

The former player, who also turned out for Buckie Thistle and Bon Accord during his career, recalls scoring the new club’s first goal at East Stirling – and the memorable man-of-the-match award that night.

He said: “I played a neat one-two with Paul McKenzie at the edge of the box, similar to that one at Huntly, with a ball across the face of the goal, and I tucked the ball past the keeper – this time with my left foot.

“My man-of-the-match award was a (sponsors) Coca-Cola bomber jacket and watch.

“The jacket has a red Coca-Cola badge on it. I think it was only time they dished those awards out – they began to hand out wee trophies after that.”

The match programme from Caledonian Thistle’s first competitive game in August 1994, which Wilson Robertson scored in. Image: Am Baile.

Pitch opponents – then full-time pals

Robertson says the Highland League had been a brilliant environment to play in, because friendships were forged when the final whistles blew.

He added: “I loved the Highland League. I had a great time and that’s what you want in football.

“Although the rivalries were incredible – not just with Thistle, but Clach and Ross County came into the equation in the later years – and it was competitive on the pitch, you’d meet these guys afterwards and have a beer.”

Robertson is also well known for scoring the goal which secured Caley’s last league title in 1988 against Thistle at Kingsmills Park, pipping Buckie to top spot.

Inverness rivals both won cups in final Highland League season

On May 14 1994, Inverness Thistle’s last Highland League match was a visit from Lossiemouth, whose chief striker Iain Stewart – who went on to star for Inverness Caledonian Thistle – helped Lossie to a 2-0 win.

Thistle skipper Dave Milroy, who made his debut for the Jags in 1972-73, playing more than 900 games in the following 22 years, played in every game that final season. Roddie Davidson was Thistle’s player of the year, playing his 800th career game against Lossiemouth.

Davidson had played 760 games for Caley before playing his last season with their city rivals.

Dave Milroy, the long serving Inverness Thistle centre half. Image: DC Thomson

Milroy – who had been assistant manager of Thistle – joined Caledonian Thistle’s backroom staff and worked with manager Sergei Baltacha as second-team coach.

Both Caley and Thistle had been established in 1885/6 and were founder members of the Highland League, which was established in 1893-94.

Caley won the league title 18 times and Thistle eight – including the historic first-ever title.

In that final season, both teams lifted a trophy.

Caley won the North of Scotland Cup with a 1-0 win over Forres Mechanics, thanks to an Alan Smart goal.

Thistle won the Inverness Cup, beating Clachnacuddin 1-0 – with Iain Polworth’s goal making the difference.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Relegation for Caley Thistle would be disaster - but we're ready for…
Billy Mckay slots away Caley Thistle's winner against Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay eyes more big goals at Hamilton in the Championship play-off…
Celebrations after Billy Mckay's decisive goal for Inverness.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for reaching play-off final
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Mark Ridgers admits jobs are at stake as Caley Thistle head into Montrose play-off
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle work on penalties as they aim to sink Montrose in must-win play-off…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson says it is 'critical' Caley Thistle remain in the Championship
Cammy Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrie, Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Ross Parker/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson relieved as Caley Thistle's relegation play-off at Montrose ends level
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Billy Mckay: 'It would mean everything' to keep Caley Thistle in Championship
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson demands relegation-battling Caley Thistle handle Montrose play-offs tie favourites tag

Conversation