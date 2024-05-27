Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn’t ‘understand’ Caley Thistle’s Fife training plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn’t ‘understand’ Caley Thistle’s Fife training plan

County survived the play-off to remain in the Premiership - and their chairman pointed to the importance of being rooted in their Highland community.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn’t understand Caley Thistle’s decision to shift their training base from Inverness to Fife.

The Highland capital club, newly-relegated from the Championship, announced they will next month relocate all of their training operations to the home of fellow League One side Kelty Hearts.

Boosting their chances of attracting quality players, along with high accommodation costs and low housing stock numbers in Inverness, were the reasons given for the shock decision.

‘I don’t understand football clubs who are not in their hometown’

MacGregor, whose own club beat Raith Rovers 4-0 in Sunday’s play-off second leg to win 6-1 on aggregate and remain in the Premiership for a sixth successive season, was asked about the controversy surrounding County’s neighbours’ move.

He said: “We will not be going to Kelty.

“All I will say is that’s a challenge because I don’t understand football clubs who are not in their hometown. But that’s their business.”

MacGregor thinks a growing cohort of young Staggies fans are evidence of the importance of being rooted in the community, adding: “We’ve seen what has happened with a new generation (of fans) here – you saw it on Sunday.

“They (County’s young fans) are interested in a new era, which is great because that’s what football is all about.”

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS.

‘We have to be 10th or better’ – chief

MacGregor, who confirmed Don Cowie as County’s permanent boss after the Staggies survived the survival play-off for the second successive season, admitted to mixed feelings after the side finished second-bottom of the Premiership once more.

The campaign began with Malky Mackay still in charge and was followed by a turbulent 12 games with returning boss Derek Adams at the helm.

That was a failure and former assistant Cowie took over in February as interim boss.

MacGregor says County must learn from being too close to the trap-door once more.

He said: “It is hard work – it was a traumatic season.

“It was great on Sunday, but that’s twice we’ve been in 11th, so we need to take stock and make sure we’re not in that position again.

“I said that last year and I thought his time we had enough in the cupboard to avoid it.

“But we finished 11th again, and while it was great to get through the play-offs, we need to take stock.

Ross County celebrate Jordan White’s goal in the 4-0 win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“I’m not being negative, but we’ve not done what we’ve set out to do.

“We have to find a way of being 10th or better next season.

“You’ve seen what particularly Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee have done this season.

“There are alliances with other clubs you can benefit from. These are the clubs you have to follow, not the top five or six.

“We have to find a way to do what they’ve done this season.”

Away form has to improve next term

And with just one away league win all season, MacGregor said that is one obvious area for improvement going into 2024-2025.

But he added: “The home form wasn’t consistent enough over the season – we got it together in the end, but it wasn’t to begin with.

“We need our home form. We need to be picking up points here.”

