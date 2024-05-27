Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn’t ‘understand’ Caley Thistle’s Fife training plan

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn’t understand Caley Thistle’s decision to shift their training base from Inverness to Fife.

The Highland capital club, newly-relegated from the Championship, announced they will next month relocate all of their training operations to the home of fellow League One side Kelty Hearts.

Boosting their chances of attracting quality players, along with high accommodation costs and low housing stock numbers in Inverness, were the reasons given for the shock decision.

‘I don’t understand football clubs who are not in their hometown’

MacGregor, whose own club beat Raith Rovers 4-0 in Sunday’s play-off second leg to win 6-1 on aggregate and remain in the Premiership for a sixth successive season, was asked about the controversy surrounding County’s neighbours’ move.

He said: “We will not be going to Kelty.

“All I will say is that’s a challenge because I don’t understand football clubs who are not in their hometown. But that’s their business.”

MacGregor thinks a growing cohort of young Staggies fans are evidence of the importance of being rooted in the community, adding: “We’ve seen what has happened with a new generation (of fans) here – you saw it on Sunday.

“They (County’s young fans) are interested in a new era, which is great because that’s what football is all about.”

‘We have to be 10th or better’ – chief

MacGregor, who confirmed Don Cowie as County’s permanent boss after the Staggies survived the survival play-off for the second successive season, admitted to mixed feelings after the side finished second-bottom of the Premiership once more.

The campaign began with Malky Mackay still in charge and was followed by a turbulent 12 games with returning boss Derek Adams at the helm.

That was a failure and former assistant Cowie took over in February as interim boss.

MacGregor says County must learn from being too close to the trap-door once more.

He said: “It is hard work – it was a traumatic season.

“It was great on Sunday, but that’s twice we’ve been in 11th, so we need to take stock and make sure we’re not in that position again.

“I said that last year and I thought his time we had enough in the cupboard to avoid it.

“But we finished 11th again, and while it was great to get through the play-offs, we need to take stock.

“I’m not being negative, but we’ve not done what we’ve set out to do.

“We have to find a way of being 10th or better next season.

“You’ve seen what particularly Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee have done this season.

“There are alliances with other clubs you can benefit from. These are the clubs you have to follow, not the top five or six.

“We have to find a way to do what they’ve done this season.”

Away form has to improve next term

And with just one away league win all season, MacGregor said that is one obvious area for improvement going into 2024-2025.

But he added: “The home form wasn’t consistent enough over the season – we got it together in the end, but it wasn’t to begin with.

“We need our home form. We need to be picking up points here.”