Sergei Baltacha offers to help Caley Thistle after ‘crazy’ Fife training plan was ditched

The former World Cup player is gutted to see Inverness back in League One - and said local lads can lead to a brighter future.

By Paul Chalk
Sergei Baltacha. Photo by Ppauk/Shutterstock (9222930c)
Sergei Baltacha. Image: Shutterstock

Caley Thistle’s first boss Sergei Baltacha wants to help the troubled Highlanders – insisting the binned plan to train in Fife was never going to work.

The Ukrainian, 66, who starred for USSR on the world and European stages in the 1980s, was a star performer with Dynamo Kiev before he moved to Ipswich Town in 1988.

A shock transfer to St Johnstone began his love affair with Scotland, which led him to becoming new club Caledonian Thistle’s first manager in 1994, as they were beginning life in Division Three following the merger of Caledonian and Inverness Thistle.

Inverness, relegated from the Championship and now readying themselves for life in League One amid financial struggles, were close to shifting their entire daily training operation to share facilities with Kelty Hearts.

The controversial 136-mile move to Fife in a deal with another League One side was eventually cast aside by the board after a biting response from fans.

‘You need to be based in Inverness’

Baltacha is sorry to see ICT back in the third tier for the first time since 1999, and thinks the way forward for the club should be rooted in developing young talent in the Highlands.

He said: “Moving to Kelty was never going to be helpful.

“It’s closer to Glasgow than Inverness. I know we had the same problems 30 years ago, but that’s why you need to have an academy in Inverness – not have players training in Fife.

“It’s crazy. Had the Kelty plan happened, you’re no longer Inverness. You need to be based in Inverness and further develop your structure there.

“They must continue to develop full-time players. It is a good area to bring through the kids. A player can join the academy at 14 and three years later, at 17, they can play in the first-team.

“It’s not easy. It’s one thing to say it, and another to do it.”

Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle’s first manager with late club chairman John ‘Jock’ McDonald in February 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Baltacha offers to help Highlanders

Experienced coach Baltacha is currently head of football at the private King Edward’s School in Surrey.

He has helped young players develop during his coaching career, including when he was professional development phase lead coach and also technical coach at the Charlton Athletic’s youth academy.

In his days managing in Inverness in the exciting post-merger period, he was a champion for players being from their locality as much as possible.

Inverness have to remain rooted in the Highlands, says Sergei Baltacha. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Baltacha has bags of experience and says he’d love to help Caley Thistle plot a way out of choppy waters.

He added: “I don’t like to see Caley Thistle be in such trouble.

“If Charlie Christie (head of ICT’s youth academy) or someone from the club wants to get in touch, I’d love to speak about any way I might help.

“I am available. I have a couple of options here and abroad – but I’d seriously be keen to talk.”

Conversation