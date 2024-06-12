Aaron Doran’s operation fund – led by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland – passes £5k target

A fundraising effort by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland for his injured former team-mate Aaron Doran to pay for a twice-cancelled operation has hit the £5k target.

Winger Doran lifted the lid to The Press and Journal on Tuesday about his current plight as the now out-of-contract 33-year-old revealed he’s still waiting on surgery for a knee injury sustained against Raith Rovers almost two months ago.

Two dates in May were cancelled by the club, who were relegated from the Championship last season, and he is still waiting to find out whether ICT will keep their word and pay for next Wednesday’s op.

However, with no replies from the club, Doran is far from convinced the bill will be covered by Caley Thistle and explained the hospital are now pressing him for money.

Sutherland, who suffered a ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) playing for ICT in a Premiership play-off semi penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath in 2022, knows what his good friend is up against.

After reading the story, Sutherland – who is seeking to find a footballing return – kicked into action, launching a gofundme page, with a £5000 target to cover part of Doran’s potential costs.

In fewer than 24 hours, before 8.45am on Wednesday, the magical amount had been broken.

More money can further help causes

Sutherland took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank everyone for helping – but said any more funds can still be put to good use.

He wrote: “Wow – over the £5k target that I set, thinking it wouldn’t get close.

“Power of people is amazing when you see things like this. Thanks to everyone for the generosity and kindness donating so much to help with the costs. Knowing myself how much it costs, I know the £5k will go a long way.

“But if you feel you still want to donate to an ICT legend, don’t hesitate and whatever the actual full cost of the surgery is, if we go over that, then we will pick a local charity to donate that money too. Again. thanks so much. and I know Aaron is in disbelief also.”

Sutherland called for united push

When he kicked it all off, Sutherland detailed why he wanted to help Doran.

He said: “Aaron ruptured his ACL on April 19, 2024, and has been majorly let down by the football club he was a player for when it happened, with surgery dates cancelled at last minute.

“Not only is he in a position he can’t play football, he has had no contact regarding his contract situation, so technically for first time in his career he’s unemployed.

“With a young family to look after and care for, any little help will go a long way.

“He would probably slap me for doing this, but having been in his situation before myself I know how difficult it is and having help and support from family, friends, team-mates and even the supporters who have supported his football career to date will hopefully raise as much as possible so he can go ahead with surgery that’s needed to get back doing what he does best.

“Please donate if you can. It’s tough times for everyone, so even the smallest donation would be appreciated.”

Several former Inverness players have donated, as well as current and retired professionals from across the country.

There has also been a huge response from Inverness fans – many riled by their club’s apparent lack of compassion.

Sutherland looks for playing return

Sutherland hasn’t played a game since that play-off tie at Gayfield in May 2022, and was released by the Highland club last summer as he battled back from the injury.

Caley Thistle paid for two operations and rehab, but further treatment in London was required, with family and friends helping the ex-Elgin City and Peterhead.