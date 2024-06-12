Aaron Doran’s operation fund – led by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland – passes £5k target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran’s operation fund – led by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland – passes £5k target

The Inverness winger awaits word from the club he's served for almost 14 years on whether they will pay for knee surgery - after two call-offs in May.

By Paul Chalk
Shane Sutherland is congratulated by team-mate Aaron Doran after scoring in a 3-0 pre-season win at Clach in 2012. Image: Paul Campbell
Shane Sutherland is congratulated by team-mate Aaron Doran after scoring in a 3-0 pre-season win at Clach in 2012. Image: Paul Campbell

A fundraising effort by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland for his injured former team-mate Aaron Doran to pay for a twice-cancelled operation has hit the £5k target.

Winger Doran lifted the lid to The Press and Journal on Tuesday about his current plight as the now out-of-contract 33-year-old revealed he’s still waiting on surgery for a knee injury sustained against Raith Rovers almost two months ago.

Two dates in May were cancelled by the club, who were relegated from the Championship last season, and he is still waiting to find out whether ICT will keep their word and pay for next Wednesday’s op.

However, with no replies from the club, Doran is far from convinced the bill will be covered by Caley Thistle and explained the hospital are now pressing him for money.

Sutherland, who suffered a ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) playing for ICT in a Premiership play-off semi penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath in 2022, knows what his good friend is up against.

After reading the story, Sutherland – who is seeking to find a footballing return – kicked into action, launching a gofundme page, with a £5000 target to cover part of Doran’s potential costs.

In fewer than 24 hours, before 8.45am on Wednesday, the magical amount had been broken.

Shane Sutherland had two spells at Caley Thistle, scoring 21 goals and looking especially sharp as ICT reached the Premiership play-off final under Billy Dodds in 2022. Image: SNS

More money can further help causes

Sutherland took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank everyone for helping – but said any more funds can still be put to good use.

He wrote: “Wow – over the £5k target that I set, thinking it wouldn’t get close.

“Power of people is amazing when you see things like this. Thanks to everyone for the generosity and kindness donating so much to help with the costs. Knowing myself how much it costs, I know the £5k will go a long way.

“But if you feel you still want to donate to an ICT legend, don’t hesitate and whatever the actual full cost of the surgery is, if we go over that, then we will pick a local charity to donate that money too. Again. thanks so much. and I know Aaron is in disbelief also.”

Sutherland called for united push

When he kicked it all off, Sutherland detailed why he wanted to help Doran.

He said: “Aaron ruptured his ACL on April 19, 2024, and has been majorly let down by the football club he was a player for when it happened, with surgery dates cancelled at last minute.

“Not only is he in a position he can’t play football, he has had no contact regarding his contract situation, so technically for first time in his career he’s unemployed.

“With a young family to look after and care for, any little help will go a long way.

“He would probably slap me for doing this, but having been in his situation before myself I know how difficult it is and having help and support from family, friends, team-mates and even the supporters who have supported his football career to date will hopefully raise as much as possible so he can go ahead with surgery that’s needed to get back doing what he does best.

“Please donate if you can. It’s tough times for everyone, so even the smallest donation would be appreciated.”

Several former Inverness players have donated, as well as current and retired professionals from across the country.

There has also been a huge response from Inverness fans – many riled by their club’s apparent lack of compassion.

Sutherland looks for playing return

Sutherland hasn’t played a game since that play-off tie at Gayfield in May 2022, and was released by the Highland club last summer as he battled back from the injury.

Caley Thistle paid for two operations and rehab, but further treatment in London was required, with family and friends helping the ex-Elgin City and Peterhead.

More from Caley Thistle

Mark Ridgers has been waiting months to hear from ICT over his future - but now he's out of contract. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust express 'shock and dismay' over club's dealings with exiting players
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
American investors would fancy Caley Thistle takeover, claims football finance expert
Aaron Doran in action for Caley Thistle
Exclusive: Aaron Doran - Caley Thistle cancelled my knee operation twice... and I don't…
It has been a turbulent summer for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Caley Thistle chiefs to come clean with fans over how…
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers
Exclusive: Mark Ridgers - I've waited long enough for Caley Thistle contract offer
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland
Ryan Christie on verge of joining Scotland's illustrious international roll of honour
Michael Fraser in action for Caley Thistle in August 2008.
Michael Fraser: Youth must be at forefront of Caley Thistle's future
Cameron Harper. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper to join Carlisle United
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS
Timeline revealed for Caley Thistle's next steps should they fail to find new investment
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.
Supporters Trust 'welcome' change of Caley Thistle leadership

Conversation