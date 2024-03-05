Exclusive: Former Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland targets playing return after two-year injury hell

Former Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland is plotting a return to football next season after almost two years on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old has not played a competitive match since suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Caley Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-final against Arbroath in May 2022.

Sutherland was released by ICT last summer, but after a year without a club, the former Elgin City and Peterhead player hopes to be back on the pitch next season.

Caley Thistle paid for two operations and rehab, but it was only when Sutherland, helped by his family, paid for treatment in London when he felt genuine signs of improvement.

Sutherland ready for a ‘fresh start’

Sutherland, who came close to joining a club last month, hopes the decision not to rush his comeback will pay off next season.

He said: “I don’t feel I am too far away from getting involved with a ball again.

“I could have pushed to try and play a part for a team this season, but, at 33, I want to play for as long as I can, so if I can get to pre-season, at whatever level it may be, I can approach it without worrying about whether my knee will hurt or if something is going to happen.

“Had I pushed to play a bit this season, I might not have been fully recovered or been ready for next season. Pre-season starts in June so I have time to build towards that.

“Hopefully, right now, a club would at least be willing to help me train with them. I’d really appreciate that.

“The light nights are coming in and I’d also get down to Bught Park (in Inverness) myself to do things out with training times.

“I am upbeat and positive after a hard time mentally and physically. This is a fresh start.”

Son Lewis, 7, will be cheering Shane on

Sutherland will not rush into signing for a new club, but having his son cheer him on is an extra motivation.

He said: “As a striker, I want to go and score a lot of goals for someone, be successful and create more memories.

“My son Lewis looks at the awards and trophies over the years and he talks about them all the time. If I can achieve more, it would be great.

“He’s now seven, so everything is football with him. He’s football mad, so if he could come and watch me play it would be something to cherish. It would make me proud.”

Striker targets a new training base

Sutherland scored 21 goals from 162 appearances over two spells with Inverness, spanning nine years. Including a period on loan. He has also had four spells at Elgin City and two at Peterhead.

He said: “I have been running distances and on the treadmill since the start of the year.

“It has been hard to find the right place to up that.

“I’m probably not at the point of signing for anyone right now, because I wouldn’t play until pre-season anyway, but if a team local to me (in and around Inverness) would be willing to let me use a little part of their training pitch, so I can progress my running and jumping, that would be a real help.

“At the same time, if a club asks me along and then asks me to sign there and then, that would all have to be spoken about. All I am looking for right now is a little bit of help.”

‘I’m on the right road now’ – Shane Sutherland

An operation in June 2022 was followed by a setback when Sutherland was running on a treadmill as part of his recovery.

After the next stage of rehab, he felt another “snap” in his knee, which began, in his words, “the long road to nothing”.

He said advice from a surgeon over a Zoom call set up by Caley Thistle suggested he might have to retire as he had none of his meniscus (knee cartilage) remaining.

His contract was not renewed at Caley Thistle and he – supported by his family – headed to the Fortius Clinic in London.

After a challenging two years, the striker believes he is edging closer to a return.

He said: “It has been a long time and mentally challenging, but I have had no setbacks or pain in my knee.

“I’m on the right road now – the Arbroath game feels like such a long time ago.”

Sutherland close to signing for club last month

Sutherland was on the brink of signing for a club a matter of weeks ago, but the deal was taken off the table after it reached boardroom level due to finances.

He added: “It was good to feel wanted after such a long time of feeling unwanted at certain points.

“And you’re not able to be wanted by a club because you’re not fit and able.

“It was a setback, but it just drives me on to go and prove that whoever does get me, if it isn’t that club, they might regret not signing me. I have confidence in my ability.”