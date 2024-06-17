Cammy Harper has title ambitions after switching from Caley Thistle to Carlisle United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cammy Harper has title ambitions after switching from Caley Thistle to Carlisle United

The Inverness-born full-back hopes his experience can help the Blues as they seek to strike back from relegation.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Harper has joined English League Two side Carlisle United from Inverness. Image: Carlisle United FC.
Cammy Harper has joined English League Two side Carlisle United from Inverness. Image: Carlisle United FC.

Cammy Harper checked in at Carlisle United from Caley Thistle and immediately set his sights on a title push in England’s League Two.

The Cumbrians snapped up the highly-rated 22-year-old attacking left-back from Inverness on a three-year deal on Friday.

Home-grown talent Harper has flourished in the ICT first-team over recent years, but was out of contract this summer following the club’s relegation from the Championship to League One.

His CV shows he made 164 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring a dozen goals all in, including several spectacular strikes.

Cammy Harper broke into the Inverness first-team in 2018. Image: SNS.

Shot at title is Harper’s main goal

It was no surprise that Harper opted to make his first move away from ICT and he cannot wait to try to guide Paul Simpson’s Carlisle back up to the English third tier following relegation last term.

He said: “A fresh challenge was definitely what I needed.

“I spoke to the gaffer, who told me his plans for the season, seeing the work going in at the stadium, and the owners’ ambitions of trying to get this club back into League One.

“Everything aligned with what I was looking for in the next push in my career. It made the decision easy for me.

“The gaffer and owners’ ambitions are the same as mine – to go for a league title.

“I am just hoping to play as many games as I can, set some goals up, and to score a few as well.

“Every day is a school day and I’m still learning.

“I’ve come to a new league, and I’ll be learning as I go, but I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started.”

Cammy Harper crashes home a winning free-kick for ICT against Queen’s Park at Hampden last season. Image: SNS

Captained ICT in his final season

Harper hopes his time as one of the more experienced pros at the Caledonian Stadium, despite his age, will stand him in good stead for the future.

He said: “It took me a season to two to adjust to senior football, but after that it felt natural, and I played more than 150 games for the club – and I captained them for a couple of games, too, near the end of last season.

“In a way, I became like a senior pro, because we had a really young team.

“I played a lot of games and had a lot of good times up there.

“I was one of the most experienced players in the changing room.

“In the last two seasons, I felt I I needed to step up, whether that was on the pitch or even just speaking to new signings coming into the club.

“That’s a trait I’ve adapted over the last couple of years.”

‘I have a lot of good memories’

Harper will miss playing for Inverness, but felt the time was right to move on, having been with the club since he was a youngster.

He added: “I was at Inverness since the age of 10 all the way through the age groups and signed my first contract when I was 16. I was in the first-team pretty much ever since.

“I have got a lot of good memories. It’s where I’m from, so I was sad to go, but I needed a new challenge and coming here was exactly what I was looking for.”

More from Caley Thistle

Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha on guiding Caley Thistle in their first season in the Scottish leagues…
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club's new home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle
'A cracking kit - suitably representing both old clubs': Caley Thistle fans react to…
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Caley Thistle's Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United
Caley Thistle are gearing up for life in League One next season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle fans urged to buy season tickets by supporters' trust
It has been a turbulent summer for Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle make Highland player pledge amid 'hugely positive' investment talks
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran 'overwhelmed' after operation fund soars beyond £8,000
Sergei Baltacha. Photo by Ppauk/Shutterstock (9222930c)
Sergei Baltacha offers to help Caley Thistle after 'crazy' Fife training plan was ditched
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS
'A horrible way to treat one of our all time greats': Caley Thistle fans…
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 05: Inverness' Aaron Doran looks dejected at full time during a cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Queen's Park at the Caledonian Stadium, on August 05, 2023, in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Caley Thistle's shameful treatment of Aaron Doran shows clubs should be bound…
Shane Sutherland is congratulated by team-mate Aaron Doran after scoring in a 3-0 pre-season win at Clach in 2012. Image: Paul Campbell
Aaron Doran's operation fund - led by ex-Caley Thistle star Shane Sutherland - passes…

Conversation