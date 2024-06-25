REVEALED: Caley Thistle chasing loan for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, as Stuart Garden takes over goalie coaching duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Caley Thistle chasing loan for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, as Stuart Garden takes over goalie coaching duties

Five youngsters are also thought to have penned new deals for next season as Inverness' rebuild begins to crank into gear.

By Paul Chalk
Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.
Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle are trying to land Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman on loan.

Relegated Inverness began pre-season training at Fort George yesterday and are preparing for life in League One.

With just nine senior players contracted next term, and a first summer friendly against city neighbours Clachnacuddin on Saturday, it is a massive rebuilding job for manager Duncan Ferguson.

However, the goalkeeping situation has been top of the agenda.

With experienced number one Mark Ridgers not offered a new contract, long-term back-up Cammy Mackay joining Brora Rangers, and 18-year-old Corey Patterson moving to Forres Mechanics, ICT returned to work with no keeper on the books.

Loan target Newman capped by Scotland U21s

However, former Scotland under-21 keeper Newman is thought to be nearing a loan switch to Inverness from newly-promoted Premiership side United.

Newman, 22, didn’t feature for United at all last season and it is understood a short-term switch until January is on the cards as ex-Tangerines striker Ferguson builds from the back.

Newman, twice capped for Scotland under-21s last year, played in the second half of United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly victory at Brechin City at the weekend.

Stuart Garden is Caley Thistle’s new goalie coach

Meanwhile, former Hibs goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden is understood to have taken over Ryan Esson’s Caley Thistle duties.

Esson, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, has doubled up in recent years as Inverness’ goalkeeping and under-18s coach, but his future looks to lie elsewhere.

Former Montrose manager Garden was previously at Caley Thistle as a coach from 2006 to 2009, having also coached the national 16s and 17s squads.

Goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden with most recently with Arbroath. Image: SNS.

After Inverness, he moved on to become academy keeper coach at Celtic and has served as goalkeeper coach with several clubs, including Dundee United and, in recent seasons, with Livingston, Hibs and Arbroath.

New deals for youngsters

Defender Matthew Strachan, 19, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 20, Calum MacKay, 19, Keith Bray, 18 and forward Ethan Cairns, 19, are also understood to have signed new deals with the Highlanders for next season.

Inverness fans will expect to see confirmation on player movement from the club this week, with Saturday’s noon friendly at Clach followed by next Tuesday’s match at Nairn County, before a trip to Championship runners-up Raith Rovers on July 6, which comes three days before playing Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Their competitive season kicks off on Saturday, July 13, away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic in the group stage of the Premier Sports League Cup.

