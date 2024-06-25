REVEALED: Caley Thistle chasing loan for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, as Stuart Garden takes over goalie coaching duties

Caley Thistle are trying to land Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman on loan.

Relegated Inverness began pre-season training at Fort George yesterday and are preparing for life in League One.

With just nine senior players contracted next term, and a first summer friendly against city neighbours Clachnacuddin on Saturday, it is a massive rebuilding job for manager Duncan Ferguson.

However, the goalkeeping situation has been top of the agenda.

With experienced number one Mark Ridgers not offered a new contract, long-term back-up Cammy Mackay joining Brora Rangers, and 18-year-old Corey Patterson moving to Forres Mechanics, ICT returned to work with no keeper on the books.

Loan target Newman capped by Scotland U21s

However, former Scotland under-21 keeper Newman is thought to be nearing a loan switch to Inverness from newly-promoted Premiership side United.

Newman, 22, didn’t feature for United at all last season and it is understood a short-term switch until January is on the cards as ex-Tangerines striker Ferguson builds from the back.

Newman, twice capped for Scotland under-21s last year, played in the second half of United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly victory at Brechin City at the weekend.

Stuart Garden is Caley Thistle’s new goalie coach

Meanwhile, former Hibs goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden is understood to have taken over Ryan Esson’s Caley Thistle duties.

Esson, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, has doubled up in recent years as Inverness’ goalkeeping and under-18s coach, but his future looks to lie elsewhere.

Former Montrose manager Garden was previously at Caley Thistle as a coach from 2006 to 2009, having also coached the national 16s and 17s squads.

After Inverness, he moved on to become academy keeper coach at Celtic and has served as goalkeeper coach with several clubs, including Dundee United and, in recent seasons, with Livingston, Hibs and Arbroath.

New deals for youngsters

Defender Matthew Strachan, 19, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 20, Calum MacKay, 19, Keith Bray, 18 and forward Ethan Cairns, 19, are also understood to have signed new deals with the Highlanders for next season.

Inverness fans will expect to see confirmation on player movement from the club this week, with Saturday’s noon friendly at Clach followed by next Tuesday’s match at Nairn County, before a trip to Championship runners-up Raith Rovers on July 6, which comes three days before playing Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Their competitive season kicks off on Saturday, July 13, away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic in the group stage of the Premier Sports League Cup.