Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to ‘maximum’ in new season

Duncan Ferguson reckons his Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to their limit this season – but has given them the thumbs-up for their efforts so far.

The Inverness boss ran the rule over centre-half Callum Haspell, left-back Flynn Duffy and midfielder Adam Mackinnon as trialists in Saturday’s 1-0 warm-up loss at Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

Cash issues could restrict any moves for any of the trio, but with 18 players on the Inverness books ahead of Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie at Annan Athletic, the boss knows everyone will be needed this term.

With ICT relegated into League One, which starts next month, 10 the players are aged under 20, and they will be called upon weekly, but they’re showing up well so far, according to their manager.

He said: “We’re having to use our squad to the maximum – that’s where we are at the moment.

“We have a young, energetic and enthusiastic squad.

“On Saturday, we struggled in the final third, but overall we defended very well.

“This is the squad we have, and we will soldier on.

“We put several of the boys out on loan last year to get some experience. We’ve brought them back in and we will use them this season.

“They have done really well in the first three games (against Clach, Nairn County and Raith Rovers).

“To come to Raith, who are looking to win promotion from the Championship, we acquitted ourselves very well.

“We defended very well off the ball and our shape was good.”

Squad displayed ‘grit and resilience’

After wins against Clachnacuddin and Nairn, followed by the narrow loss against Raith, Ferguson is fairly satisfied with Caley Thistle‘s competitive season now just days away.

He said: “I am happy we’re getting the minutes in the tank.

“It was nice to get two wins as well, because that gives you positivity.

“We competed well at Raith Rovers. On another day, you’d maybe lose by four or five, but this squad showed a lot of grit and lot of defensive resilience.

“We will more or less go with the same team at Brora before we go to Annan on Saturday.”

Newman impresses boss Ferguson

Ferguson picked Dundee United loan goalkeeper Jack Newman as his man-of-the-match at the weekend as the 22-year-old pulled off several stops in the second half to keep Rovers at bay.

The manager added: “Jack Newman commanded his area well. The keeper looks good.

“When we conceded the goal, we had our young keeper (Szymon Rebilas) in goal as he needs to gain that experience.

“I thought it was a free-kick on him actually, but the referee (Kevin Clancy) never gave it.”

Pair face fitness battles after injuries

A foot injury sustained at Raith means striker Billy Mckay could be a doubt for Tuesday’s final friendly at Brora Rangers, while attacking midfielder Robbie Thompson is sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in the warm-up.