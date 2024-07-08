Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to ‘maximum’ in new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to ‘maximum’ in new season

Inverness have 18 players in place ahead of the new season as boss vows to 'soldier on' in Brora bounce game.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson reckons his Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to their limit this season – but has given them the thumbs-up for their efforts so far.

The Inverness boss ran the rule over centre-half Callum Haspell, left-back Flynn Duffy and midfielder Adam Mackinnon as trialists in Saturday’s 1-0 warm-up loss at Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

Cash issues could restrict any moves for any of the trio, but with 18 players on the Inverness books ahead of Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie at Annan Athletic, the boss knows everyone will be needed this term.

With ICT relegated into League One, which starts next month, 10 the players are aged under 20, and they will be called upon weekly, but they’re showing up well so far, according to their manager.

He said:  “We’re having to use our squad to the maximum – that’s where we are at the moment.

“We have a young, energetic and enthusiastic squad.

“On Saturday, we struggled in the final third, but overall we defended very well.

“This is the squad we have, and we will soldier on.

“We put several of the boys out on loan last year to get some experience. We’ve brought them back in and we will use them this season.

“They have done really well in the first three games (against Clach, Nairn County and Raith Rovers).

“To come to Raith, who are looking to win promotion from the Championship, we acquitted ourselves very well.

“We defended very well off the ball and our shape was good.”

Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks, right, challenged Raith’s Ewan Murray. Image: SNS.

Squad displayed ‘grit and resilience’

After wins against Clachnacuddin and Nairn, followed by the narrow loss against Raith, Ferguson is fairly satisfied with Caley Thistle‘s competitive season now just days away.

He said: “I am happy we’re getting the minutes in the tank.

“It was nice to get two wins as well, because that gives you positivity.

“We competed well at Raith Rovers. On another day, you’d maybe lose by four or five, but this squad showed a lot of grit and lot of defensive resilience.

“We will more or less go with the same team at Brora before we go to Annan on Saturday.”

Goalkeeper Jack Newman in the warm-up at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Newman impresses boss Ferguson

Ferguson picked Dundee United loan goalkeeper Jack Newman as his man-of-the-match at the weekend as the 22-year-old pulled off several stops in the second half to keep Rovers at bay.

The manager added: “Jack Newman commanded his area well. The keeper looks good.

“When we conceded the goal, we had our young keeper (Szymon Rebilas) in goal as he needs to gain that experience.

“I thought it was a free-kick on him actually, but the referee (Kevin Clancy) never gave it.”

ICT boss Duncan Ferguson felt 16-year-old sub keeper Szymon Rebilas was fouled ahead of Paul Hanlon’s winner for Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS.

Pair face fitness battles after injuries

A foot injury sustained at Raith means striker Billy Mckay could be a doubt for Tuesday’s final friendly at Brora Rangers, while attacking midfielder Robbie Thompson is sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in the warm-up.

