Former Caley Thistle player Mark Ridgers baffled clubs ‘disrespect’ goalkeeper role for cash reasons

The former Inverness keeper, who is a free agent, has been told by interested clubs that they must fill the bench with young loanees in order to pay for strikers.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness number one remains on the look-out for a new club. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock
Former Inverness number one remains on the look-out for a new club. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock

Mark Ridgers is surprised by the approach some clubs take when it comes to goalkeeper recruitment as he continues to search for a new team.

Ridgers is looking for a new team, ideally in the north of Scotland for family reasons, after being released by Caley Thistle following their relegation to League One.

The 33-year-old, whose 91 clean sheets is an ICT record, felt he was on track to stay with Duncan Ferguson’s side after being told earlier this year he was in his plans.

But the former Hearts and Partick Thistle player is without a club following ICT’s relegation to the third tier.

Ridgers has interest from SPFL and Highland League sides as well as in England to consider.

But the goalkeeper has been surprised clubs have been openly telling him that to save money they’re opting to put loanees in to fill numbers rather than compete for action.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS

‘Top teams have two solid keepers’

He told The Press and Journal: “I think some clubs disrespect the position. If they have one senior goalkeeper, they think that should be enough.

“We were very lucky at Caley Thistle because we had Cammy Mackay pushing me all the way, just as I pushed him. That’s the reason I consistently played well and was averaging around 14 clean sheets per season in the Championship.

“A lot of Championship teams changed their keeper throughout the season and found the person coming in wasn’t quite doing the job, so they reverted to what they had.

“When you look at the top teams, you have two solid goalkeepers and that’s how clubs move forward. It’s a position to be filled and you need the best available.

“In my position, it is frustrating. You can have managers tell you they rate you, but they say their board have said they want to save money in that position, so they can bring in another striker. That’s why you become baffled by it.”

Cammy Mackay provided great competition to Mark Ridgers at ICT. Image: SNS

‘Some people think 33 is too old’

In a social media post, Ridgers wrote: “When you’re outside of the football world looking in, some of the things you hear and see surprise you.

“I have been grateful for the contact and interest from teams from Scotland and elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, some have not just been what I am looking for right now or don’t suit me or my family.

“What I find concerning is I have now received the same answer from a good few managers about how they like me, but the club would rather sign a young goalkeeper to sit on the bench to save money than a goalkeeper to come in and compete with their current goalkeeper, which would surely bring the best out in both.

“This is the environment I have always been involved with and helped me play at a consistent level for almost 10 years. It brings the best out of you and your other goalkeepers.

“This time last year, I was 32, coming on 33 and was told by many I had plenty years left in me (which I feel I do) to play. (I am) now a free agent, 33, coming on 34 and some think it’s too old.

“Anyway, the search continues.”

Jack Newman is at loan at Inverness from Dundee United. Image: SNS

Great chance for ICT keeper Rebilias

Ridgers said the situation at Inverness is different to other sides where 16-year-old academy keeper Szymon Rebilias is the only cover for Jack Newman, 22, who has arrived on loan from Dundee United.

Former Scotland under-21 cap Newman will be the main keeper, but Rebilias has been handed minutes in pre-season.

A lack of cash is Caley Thistle boss Ferguson’s barrier to adding an experienced back-up, but he knows he needs one if circumstances improve.

Ridgers feels the teenager can learn from these crucial opening months of the season.

He added: “Jack is a young lad and he will play at Inverness, so that benefits Dundee United. I hope he does well and comes in with a good reputation of being with the national under-21s, and having worked with a really good coach, Paul Mathers, at United.

“If you have an academy keeper in your squad, as Inverness do with Szymon, why not put him on the bench for the experience? This will be huge for him to be involved with the first-team set-up.

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon. Image: SNS

Experience can boost young keepers

“I worked with Szymon for a good few years and I really rate him. If he gets the opportunity to play a couple of first-team games at his age, it helps massively, as was the case for me at Ross County when I was young.

“I am giving my age away again, but Hearts did it with Craig Gordon. He was a young keeper on the bench and he came on in a European game.

“I’m not saying clubs will find the next Craig Gordon, but he went on to play for the club and earned them £9m. Look at David Marshall at Celtic. He was pitched in at a young age too. It’s frustrating when you hear clubs say they want to bring another club’s keeper on.”

