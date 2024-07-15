Caley Thistle like ‘walking wounded’ by end of first Premier Sports Cup clash – Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle like ‘walking wounded’ by end of first Premier Sports Cup clash – Duncan Ferguson

Inverness manager Ferguson says, despite fitness concerns, key players stayed on longer than planned in the 1-0 cup loss at Annan.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Duncan Ferguson says some Caley Thistle players are like “the walking wounded” already as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s season-opening defeat at Annan Athletic.

The 1-0 loss down at Galabank against ICT’s fellow League One rivals got their Group D section of the Premier Sports Cup off to a disappointing start.

A first half header from Tommy Goss made the difference as Ferguson’s young side were edged out, while Premiership Dundee soared to the top of the group with a thumping 7-1 rout of League Two hosts Bonnyrigg Rose.

Players lasted longer than planned

Manager Ferguson revealed three players felt the effects of a testing encounter with Annan when already nursing knocks.

He said: “Young (midfielder) Calum MacLeod did well and Keith Bray was good at right-wing back.

“Other young lads came on, too, in the second half and I had a very young team on the park.

“I kept Charlie Gilmour on longer than I should have done, and it was the same with Billy Mckay – who had been injured all week.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup.
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour is not long back from a knee injury. Image: SNS,

“Adam Brooks, with his tight hamstring, came off again, so it was the walking wounded in the end – it was a youth team.

“But I was pleased with the number of chances we created on Saturday. It’s now about finishing them off.

“I’m happy with the way we performed.

“It was a tough one to take. We created the most chances, enough to win two games. We were very unlucky given the high-quality chances we created.”

Annan game was ‘good gauge’ for League One season ahead – boss

Despite the defeat, Ferguson was pleased to get a look at one of their League One opponents in the first game of the season.

He said: “I’m not sure whether Annan will have the same squad next month as they had on Saturday, but it was a good gauge for us.

“Other than stopping the cross for the goal, we were by far the better team.”

Back-to-back home ties next for Inverness

ICT’s next game in the Premier Sports Cup is this Saturday against Bonnyrigg before they host League One rivals Arbroath next Tuesday.

Ferguson voiced concern at the weekend over the condition of the Caledonian Stadium pitch, saying: “I am a wee bit worried about our pitch, if I’m being honest. It has been reseeded” – so will hope work this week puts it in good order.

Early pace-setters Dundee will take on Inverness in their last group game on Saturday, July 27 in a fixture switched to Brechin’s Glebe Park as the new Dens Park surface won’t be ready for action.

The League One campaign kicks off on August 3 when Dumbarton are the visitors to the Highlands.

