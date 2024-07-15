Caley Thistle like ‘walking wounded’ by end of first Premier Sports Cup clash – Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson says some Caley Thistle players are like “the walking wounded” already as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s season-opening defeat at Annan Athletic.

The 1-0 loss down at Galabank against ICT’s fellow League One rivals got their Group D section of the Premier Sports Cup off to a disappointing start.

A first half header from Tommy Goss made the difference as Ferguson’s young side were edged out, while Premiership Dundee soared to the top of the group with a thumping 7-1 rout of League Two hosts Bonnyrigg Rose.

Players lasted longer than planned

Manager Ferguson revealed three players felt the effects of a testing encounter with Annan when already nursing knocks.

He said: “Young (midfielder) Calum MacLeod did well and Keith Bray was good at right-wing back.

“Other young lads came on, too, in the second half and I had a very young team on the park.

“I kept Charlie Gilmour on longer than I should have done, and it was the same with Billy Mckay – who had been injured all week.

“Adam Brooks, with his tight hamstring, came off again, so it was the walking wounded in the end – it was a youth team.

“But I was pleased with the number of chances we created on Saturday. It’s now about finishing them off.

“I’m happy with the way we performed.

“It was a tough one to take. We created the most chances, enough to win two games. We were very unlucky given the high-quality chances we created.”

Annan game was ‘good gauge’ for League One season ahead – boss

Despite the defeat, Ferguson was pleased to get a look at one of their League One opponents in the first game of the season.

He said: “I’m not sure whether Annan will have the same squad next month as they had on Saturday, but it was a good gauge for us.

“Other than stopping the cross for the goal, we were by far the better team.”

Back-to-back home ties next for Inverness

ICT’s next game in the Premier Sports Cup is this Saturday against Bonnyrigg before they host League One rivals Arbroath next Tuesday.

Ferguson voiced concern at the weekend over the condition of the Caledonian Stadium pitch, saying: “I am a wee bit worried about our pitch, if I’m being honest. It has been reseeded” – so will hope work this week puts it in good order.

Early pace-setters Dundee will take on Inverness in their last group game on Saturday, July 27 in a fixture switched to Brechin’s Glebe Park as the new Dens Park surface won’t be ready for action.

The League One campaign kicks off on August 3 when Dumbarton are the visitors to the Highlands.