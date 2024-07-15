Scott Allardice embracing fresh Ross County start following injury setback last season

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice is embracing a fresh start as he aims to prove he belongs in the Scottish Premiership.

Allardice was handed his first top-flight opportunity 12 months ago, when he was signed from Highland rivals Caley Thistle.

His season was virtually ended around the turn of the year, however, when a knee injury led to him undergoing surgery.

After around five months on the sidelines, Allardice made his comeback as a substitute in the latter stages of the second leg of the Staggies’ Premiership play-off triumph over Raith Rovers in May.

Having now come through pre-season unscathed, Allardice played a key part in the build up to both of Jordan White’s first half goals in Saturday’s campaign-opening 3-1 win over Stranraer in the Premier Sports Cup, before making way on the hour mark.

Having felt he was building up momentum prior to the injury setback, Allardice is now determined to pick up from where he left off.

Allardice, who finished last term with 18 appearances, said: “At first, when you make a step up at any level, it’s tough. You just don’t know what to expect.

“I know I can play at that level, I feel like I have shown glimpses of it, and personally I believe I can play well at that level and kick on.

“It sets myself up well going into this season, that it’s not really an introduction – I know what to expect.

“Now it’s all about kicking on.

“I believe I can be a good Premiership footballer.

“Now I want to show it over a sustained period, which I have not had – whether it be playing in the Championship or the Premiership.

“I have missed fair chunks of every season.

“If you ask any footballer, it’s the hardest part of playing the game – coming back from an injury and playing catch-up.

“I’m really focused on trying to get a full season under my belt.

“I honestly believe I can really push on if I get that.”

Midfielder felt he had pushed himself too hard in past

Allardice also had to overcome injury issues during his successful three-year stint with Inverness.

This time around, the 26-year-old insists he learned from previous experience by not rushing his recovery efforts.

He added: “The main thing last season, and previously what has caused so many injuries, is that I have probably pushed myself too hard and rushed back.

“When I was at Inverness, we always had a big end to the season and I always wanted to be part of it.

“I probably pushed myself too quickly, and I honestly believe that is part of the reason I have had a couple of injuries over the past few years.

“Last season I said it was a clean slate. When I found out I had to get surgery, I decided I was going to take as long as needed.

“To get back a bit early was obviously a boost, but that’s all it was – I wasn’t too bothered about pushing myself too early.

“It’s brilliant to just be back involved with the group. When you are fit, you take it for granted.

“The minute it’s taken away from you for a period of time, you miss it.

“To be back in and do a full pre-season so far, I’m just really happy with how it’s going.

“I really want to push on.”

Allardice relishing opportunity to flourish under Cowie

Allardice’s injury absence coincided with Don Cowie’s reign as interim manager last season.

During that period, Cowie galvanised the Dingwall outfit following a difficult period under predecessor Derek Adams, before ultimately leading them to Premiership safety.

Although he was already familiar with Cowie, who was previously County’s assistant manager, Allardice is relishing the chance to play under the now-permanent Staggies boss.

Former Dundee United player Allardice added: “I think he came in at probably the worst possible time last season.

“He showed a calmness that was probably needed throughout the club.

“He is that figure – he is calm and collected, and thoughtful about how he delivers sessions and how he speaks to the boys.

“As a player, he’s one you really want to play under.

“He has played at a really good level as a central midfielder.

“I have enjoyed it so far, as I did when he was assistant.

“It’s my first real couple of weeks working under him, and I’m excited, because I believe he can get the best out of me.”

*** Ross County’s away Premiership fixture against Rangers on Saturday, August 24, will be played at Hampden Park due to ongoing works within Ibrox Stadium.