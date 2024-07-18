Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle fans to bin boycott plans and gives update on ‘closer’ US investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle fans to bin boycott plans and gives update on ‘closer’ US investment

The Inverness manager hopes supporters rally around his team when Bonnyrigg Rose come calling on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags manaager Duncan Ferguson, left, and assistant boss Gary Bollan. Image: SNS
Caley Jags manaager Duncan Ferguson, left, and assistant boss Gary Bollan. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson is urging Caley Thistle fans to bin their boycott plans and back the team – rather than encourage others to stay away, too.

Some angry Inverness supporters have been vocal about not attending matches, in particular home fixtures, until there are some internal changes at the now League One club.

Financial turmoil, a scrapped scheme to move training to Kelty in Fife, and ex-players slamming the lack of communication from the club all followed the Highlanders relegation out of the Championship.

This Saturday, ICT host League Two Bonnyrigg Rose in their second Premier Sports Cup Group D tie, one week after losing their opener 1-0 at League One Annan Athletic. 

Caley Thistle, with 11 players aged 20 or under, will follow their game against the Rosey Posey with another home cup game against League One rivals Arbroath.

‘Why encourage other people not to come?’

Inverness manager Ferguson claims he does not know why fans are planning to stay away from the game and thinks it is wrong for them to “influence” other supporters not to attend.

He said: “We want the fans through the door, but if fans don’t want to come, don’t come.

“But why encourage other people not to come? I don’t get that.

“We want you here. Why influence other people not to come? I don’t like that part.

“I don’t know what the problem is, to be honest, but we want the fans here.

“I am sure the young players want that, too.”

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Investment talks advancing – boss

With reports vital investment in the club from America is imminent, Ferguson hopes a deal can be concluded soon – so he can add experience to his playing group.

He said: “The talks are going well. They are getting closer and closer to striking a deal.

“It’s not signed off yet, so it’s not yet done.

“I think it’s positive and the club is getting closer to getting a new owner in.

“I have no real idea what’s going to happen.

“Hopefully they come in and I can get money for my budget.

“I am hoping it will happen this month. That’s what the club are looking at.

“From what I’m hearing, everything is positive.

“Hopefully it gets done – the sooner, the better.”

Pitch not 100% – but is playable

Ferguson spoke of his concern over the condition of the Caledonian Stadium pitch ahead of their first competitive home game of the season.

He says the game will go ahead, but the surface is not at the level he would want.

He added: “Our pitch at the moment is not 100% ready. It is getting better.

“We will play on it.

“It has been reseeded. They have spent some money on the pitch, which is good, hopefully it will knit together as soon as possible.

“It might not be quite right on Saturday, but we hope to see a difference in the next couple of weeks.

“It won’t affect my approach – I play a possession, passing game.

“We will continue with that.

“The surface is good enough, but it is not 100%.”

Inverness striker Adam Brooks, left, in action against Dunfermline last season. Image: SNS.

Ferguson confident goals will come

Inverness did everything bar score at Annan last week, with Adam Brooks the main danger.

Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson is sure the ex-Celtic starlet, along with others, will be scoring soon.

He said: “I think it will click.

“Adam Brooks got himself into a lot of good positions, made a lot of good runs and broke the line well.

“He was unlucky with one off the post, and we then hit the bar.

“Adam is a good player – he’s a threat in behind and he will get plenty of chances.

“We work on finishing every day in training and I am sure goals will come from Adam and the other strikers.”

Bonnyrigg lost their opening cup-tie 7-1 against Premiership Dundee, but bounced back with a 2-2 draw at Annan on Tuesday, and then won the penalty shoot-out to earn two points.

Conversation