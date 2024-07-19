What next for Labour in Aberdeen ahead of 2026 Holyrood election?

Labour activists in Aberdeen think they can build on votes gained back at the general election and have success at Holyrood.

The party came second in both Aberdeen constituencies in the recent general election, following a dismal showing in 2019.

In Aberdeen North, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman retained the seat, but with a much reduced majority of less than 2,000 votes, over Labour’s Lynn Thomson.

Labour more than doubled its vote share and moved from third to second place.

And this was replicated in Aberdeen South where candidate Tauqeer Malik was almost able to triple support this time round.

He moved from fourth place in 2019 to second behind SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn who held the seat.

Ms Thomson said she was “delighted” by the result in Aberdeen North, which was seen as one of the safest seats in Scotland for the SNP.

She feels hopeful the party has a good foundation to build on for 2026, which can be helped by having a Labour government in Westminster.

She said: “I think people are now willing to listen to what Labour has to offer.”

‘It’s all to play for’

Mr Malik’s election agent, former Labour councillor Willie Young, said the Labour Party has shown it can compete again in elections after a “dismal” result in 2019.

“The fact we are now second shows that when it comes to 2026, it’s all to play for”, he added.

Mr Young said the party has to be “strategic” in considering what seats are within reach.

But he suggested both Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Donside could be in play in 2026.

The former council finance convener puts the party’s increased success down to two things: that the party has become credible again and voters wanted to see change.

Mr Young said: “People do want to see change. They do want to move forward.

“They see problems with our NHS, our education system and those will be key things we have to go to the people with in the next election.”

‘Party must deliver change’

Ms Thomson’s election agent, former Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald, said the party was “very pleased” with its improved performance locally.

Now, as he looks ahead to the Holyrood 2026 election, he said the challenge will be for Labour to deliver on the change voters wanted.

In the north-east, that means the government needs to make sure there is a plan in place for the North Sea oil and gas workforce.

The party’s plans to increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and to ban future oil and gas licences have been roundly criticised by the sector.

But the former Labour MSP says voters, including those who work in oil and gas, recognise that “change is necessary and desirable”.

He said: “It’s about making meaningful and real the commitments we need around energy transition.

“Ensuring that jobs continue in the energy sector in the north-east and continue to provide a good living.

“Clearly the policy proposal for transition has been overwhelmingly endorsed across the country.”

Impact of oil and gas policy

But Barney Crockett, former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council, is convinced the city would have two Labour MPs were it not for its oil and gas plans.

He quit Labour after arguing the party’s energy policy was like “Thatcher on steroids”.

The former party veteran said future electoral success at Holyrood will hinge on whether local members can convince the party to change direction.

He said: “They need a fundamental change in policy if they are to have any hope at all.”

Mr Young agrees that oil and gas policy was a “factor” in the Aberdeen races.

He said: “I fully understand that people are nervous about where Labour are and the fact there is going to be no more licences.

“There is a balancing act for Labour that has to be done.”