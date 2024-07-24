Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson thinks his positional ‘flexibility’ can boost quest for further defensive solidity

Jake Davidson reckons he can provide Caley Thistle with defensive “flexibility” as they show signs of solidity at the back in the early campaign.

Inverness drew 0-0 with Arbroath in Tuesday’s penultimate Group D tie in the Premier Sports Cup – but lost 5-3 in the shoot-out to collect just one point.

That result, allied with their 3-0 weekend win over Bonnyrigg Rose, moved them on to four points after opening up with a 1-0 loss at Annan Athletic.

Premiership Dundee’s 3-1 win over Annan in midweek means they are through as the section winners, before they host Inverness this Saturday at Brechin City’s Glebe Park.

Even a surprise Inverness win over Dundee might not be enough to take the Highlanders into the last 16, although boss Duncan Ferguson has stressed the upcoming League One campaign is his priority.

Just one goal leaked in three games by Inverness defence

Davidson has played his part in a back four as Caley Thistle have conceded just one goal in three games so far this term.

The 24-year-old started at right-back against Arbroath, before shifting to centre-half when Jack Walker was forced off with a head injury.

Davidson, who can also play in front of the back-line, spoke about how the Inverness defensive unit are finding their feet at this very early stage of the season.

He said: “We’ve all got our fingers crossed for Jack.

“We all feel comfortable in defence, so it’s just about building the bond.

“One of my best attributes in my flexibility – I can play in a number of positions.

“Danny (Devine) and Remi (Savage) have been really helping me.

“It has also been good to play with Keith (Bray) on the right-hand side. That is a role that really suits him.”

Davidson captained a young side against Arbroath, with the line-up including seven academy players – Keith Bray, Matthew Strachan, Walker, Calum MacKay, Calum MacLeod, Shae Keogh and Robbie Thompson.

Centre-back Walker, 18, suffered a nasty head blow in the first half and left the field on a stretcher ahead of a visit to hospital.

Walker gained his start in place of experienced defender Danny Devine, who was kept out with a hip flexor injury.

It meant a reshuffle as right-back Davidson switched to the middle of defence alongside Remi Savage, with Bray stepping back from right midfield.

Enjoyable loan stint with Hamilton

When Ferguson sent Davidson on loan to then-League One Hamilton in January, the defender needed a lift and that’s what he got from his stint at promotion-bound Accies, who have replaced Inverness in the Championship.

He said: “I was probably a bit low on confidence when I went out on loan.

“I had a really good loan spell where I enjoyed my football.

“I’m a little bit surprised to be back (at the club), but I’m enjoying it so far.”

Youngsters are learning quickly

Davidson sees enough signs from the new-look, youthful Inverness squad to suggest they’re heading in the right direction.

He added: “There were a lot of young boys in the starting 11 on Tuesday, so it was good to get them on the park to make them more comfortable with the way we want to play.

“I think we’ve seen the progress already during the group stage of the cup. The results have not been exactly what we’ve wanted, but in every game we’ve created chances and had good possession on the ball.

“It was a wee bit frustrating in the last 10-15 minutes when Arbroath went down to 10 men (due to an injury to David Gold) that we couldn’t get through. It was up to us to move the ball quicker and create our own ideas.

“Hopefully, that will click as we move towards the league starting.”

Heading into the game against section-topping Dundee, Davidson said: “This will be a good test for us ahead of going into the league season (against Dumbarton on August 3).”