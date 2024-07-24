Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson thinks his positional ‘flexibility’ can boost quest for further defensive solidity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson thinks his positional ‘flexibility’ can boost quest for further defensive solidity

The Inverness right-back captained the team against Arbroath and filled a central defensive role after Jack Walker's head knock.

By Paul Chalk
Jake Davidson captained Inverness against Arbroath on Tuesday. Image: Jasperimage
Jake Davidson captained Inverness against Arbroath on Tuesday. Image: Jasperimage

Jake Davidson reckons he can provide Caley Thistle with defensive “flexibility” as they show signs of solidity at the back in the early campaign.

Inverness drew 0-0 with Arbroath in Tuesday’s penultimate Group D tie in the Premier Sports Cup – but lost 5-3 in the shoot-out to collect just one point.

That result, allied with their 3-0 weekend win over Bonnyrigg Rose, moved them on to four points after opening up with a 1-0 loss at Annan Athletic.

Premiership Dundee’s 3-1 win over Annan in midweek means they are through as the section winners, before they host Inverness this Saturday at Brechin City’s Glebe Park.

Even a surprise Inverness win over Dundee might not be enough to take the Highlanders into the last 16, although boss Duncan Ferguson has stressed the upcoming League One campaign is his priority.

Just one goal leaked in three games by Inverness defence

Davidson has played his part in a back four as Caley Thistle have conceded just one goal in three games so far this term.

The 24-year-old started at right-back against Arbroath, before shifting to centre-half when Jack Walker was forced off with a head injury.

Davidson, who can also play in front of the back-line, spoke about how the Inverness defensive unit are finding their feet at this very early stage of the season.

He said: “We’ve all got our fingers crossed for Jack.

“We all feel comfortable in defence, so it’s just about building the bond.

“One of my best attributes in my flexibility – I can play in a number of positions.

“Danny (Devine) and Remi (Savage) have been really helping me.

“It has also been good to play with Keith (Bray) on the right-hand side. That is a role that really suits him.”

Davidson captained a young side against Arbroath, with the line-up including seven academy players – Keith Bray, Matthew Strachan, Walker, Calum MacKay, Calum MacLeod, Shae Keogh and Robbie Thompson.

Defender Jack Walker, who suffered a head injury, against Arbroath after making his first start of the season. Image: Jasperimage.

Centre-back Walker, 18, suffered a nasty head blow in the first half and left the field on a stretcher ahead of a visit to hospital.

Walker gained his start in place of experienced defender Danny Devine, who was kept out with a hip flexor injury.

It meant a reshuffle as right-back Davidson switched to the middle of defence alongside Remi Savage, with Bray stepping back from right midfield.

Enjoyable loan stint with Hamilton

When Ferguson sent Davidson on loan to then-League One Hamilton in January, the defender needed a lift and that’s what he got from his stint at promotion-bound Accies, who have replaced Inverness in the Championship.

He said: “I was probably a bit low on confidence when I went out on loan.

“I had a really good loan spell where I enjoyed my football.

“I’m a little bit surprised to be back (at the club), but I’m enjoying it so far.”

Keith Bray, right, in action against Arbroath, has been linking up well on the right flanks with  Jake Davidson. Image: Jasperimage.

Youngsters are learning quickly

Davidson sees enough signs from the new-look, youthful Inverness squad to suggest they’re heading in the right direction.

He added: “There were a lot of young boys in the starting 11 on Tuesday, so it was good to get them on the park to make them more comfortable with the way we want to play.

“I think we’ve seen the progress already during the group stage of the cup. The results have not been exactly what we’ve wanted, but in every game we’ve created chances and had good possession on the ball.

“It was a wee bit frustrating in the last 10-15 minutes when Arbroath went down to 10 men (due to an injury to David Gold) that we couldn’t get through. It was up to us to move the ball quicker and create our own ideas.

“Hopefully, that will click as we move towards the league starting.”

Heading into the game against section-topping Dundee, Davidson said: “This will be a good test for us ahead of going into the league season (against Dumbarton on August 3).”

