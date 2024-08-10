Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson optimistic of a more fruitful trip to Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson optimistic of a more fruitful trip to Annan Athletic

The Inverness defender says they should have put four or five past their hosts in last month's Premier Sports Cup tie, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

By Paul Chalk
Jake Davidson is ready for the return trip to Annan. Image: Jasperimage
Defender Jake Davidson is confident Caley Thistle can get the better of Annan Athletic – because he feels they should have swept them aside last month.

It’s a return to Galabank for ICT, but this time for their second League One match of the season, following their 1-1 home draw with Dumbarton a week ago.  

Last month, in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, Annan edged an entertaining contest 1-0, but Inverness blew several chances to score.

‘We missed a lot of chances at Annan’

That gives former Queen’s Park full-back Davidson hope that they can depart from Dumfries and Galloway with a better result on Saturday.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. Last time down there, we were obviously beaten but I thought we did really well.

“We missed a lot of chances, but we created them. On another day, had we won 4-1 or 5-1, I don’t think anyone could have complained.

“It is up to us to start the game well, create our chances and go from there.

“They were quite content to soak it up even before they scored – that was their game-plan.

“I thought we created a lot of good chances, so hopefully we can take them this weekend.”

Jake Davidson in action for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Overnight stay for epic Annan trip

Thankfully for the players and staff, the 480-mile round trip will be broken up by an overnight stay on Friday.

With the journey taking between five and six hours on a team coach, Davidson says the club pitching in with this gesture is welcome.

He said: “It is a long way, to be fair.

“It will be good for all of the boys to be together the night before.

“Without that, sometimes, some of the boys go home when they have places closer to the away venue.

“Having everyone together helps a lot.

“Physically, from bus trips like that, you get a bit of stiffness, tiredness. You’re up at 7.30am or so for a 3pm kick-off. It is a pretty long day, more mentally than anything.”

Keith Bray, centre, is a young player with plenty of potential at Inverness. Image: SNS

Young squad is bound to improve

With the new-look, and largely young, squad gradually bedding in after ICT’s relegation at the end of last season, 23-year-old Davidson feels the team is sure to improve.

He said: “I think there’s more to come from us.  That’s clear to see.

“We’re a young squad, a new squad.

“Not many of us have played together too often, so that’s pretty self-explanatory – as you play together more often, you build better connections with each other.”

‘Building a good dressing room’

And with many of the players being in their late-teens into early-20s, Davidson, who was on loan at Hamilton Accies last term, says that is helping generate a good team spirit.

He added: “We have a lot of things in common with one another. It’s nothing that doesn’t happen normally in dressing rooms, but it is pretty clear to see we have a good group and we’re building a good dressing room.

“We also have the older players like Billy Mckay and Danny Devine. For me, especially Danny, playing in defence.

“We draw on them and he has been brilliant with me so far. They’ve both been great and are using their experience in the dressing room.”

