Gavin Molloy says making Pittodrie a ‘fortress’ is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

Defender Gavin Molloy is confident manager Jimmy Thelin is building something special at Aberdeen.

And the summer signing reckons transforming Pittodrie into a fortress travelling teams fear will be key to the bid for success under the Swede.

Thelin, 46, has began his Aberdeen managerial career with a 100 percent return of seven wins in seven matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen will bid to extend that flawless run to eight wins when facing Kilmarnock at home in the Premiership on Sunday.

Kilmarnock were reportedly considering submitting a request to the SPFL to have the game postponed to aid their Euro bid.

The Rugby Park side face FC Copenhagen in Denmark in the UEFA Conference League play-off on Thursday.

Kilmarnock have pulled back from any postponement request, though, and the game at Pittodrie will go ahead on Sunday as planned.

Molloy said: “Aberdeen’s league campaign wasn’t what they wanted last season, but we are building something here now.

“If we want to do that then home form is going to be vital.

“We don’t want teams coming to Pittodrie thinking they can get points – we want them coming to Pittodrie thinking it’s going to be a tough game.

“That’s what we are aiming for.

“Our supporters are brilliant and their backing has been electric.

“Pittodrie has been an absolute fortress for us since the start of the season.

“The fans have really come out for us at home and obviously winning games really helps with that.

“They are really getting behind the manager and process of what we are trying to build here.”

‘The manager has shown a lot of faith in me’

Centre-back Molloy was Aberdeen manager Thelin’s first signing of the summer transfer window – and as Pittodrie boss.

He arrived on a three-year deal from League of Ireland leaders Shelbourne.

Molloy signed a new contract in February until the end of the Irish 2025 campaign.

However, the defender had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas.

Aberdeen triggered that clause to sign the stopper for a fee understood to be £75,000.

The centre-back played 23 games for Shelbourne this term before transferring to Aberdeen.

Molloy turned his back on European action with Shelbourne to switch to Pittodrie.

It was a move that paid off as the defender has started all seven of Aberdeen’s matches this season – all victories.

The 22-year-old said: “The manager has shown a lot of faith in me so far and I owe a lot to him.

“I’m just trying to take it as it comes, but I’m happy with the start.

“I was ready to come in and do my best – but it was a benefit to come in mid-season from Ireland.

“My body has been battered and bruised from games back home, but I was good to go when I got here.

“The players here have helped me settle in really quickly and I’ve just done my best to help the team.

“I’m still young, I’m still learning, but I am ready to kick on in my career as Aberdeen is definitely a step-up for me

“There’s definitely a difference coming to Scottish football where the players are that bit sharper and stronger.

“The speed is a little bit faster than I was used to, but the cup group games prepared me for the league games that were coming.

“Going on a winning run at the start certainly helps, but we are also looking at where we can improve performances.”

Molloy reaction to scoring own goal

The only blip in Molloy’s nascent Aberdeen career was the misfortune of scoring an own goal in the 2-1 Premiership win at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen were 2-0 up when a cross defected off Molloy in the 88th minute and into his own goal.

The setback didn’t affect him. Molloy shrugged it off and focused on what he can control.

He said: “I was happy with my performance overall in that game.

“That (own goal) was something that I couldn’t really control.

“If that sort of stuff was getting on my mind then I would have no chance. I just told myself to get on with it and continue playing my game.”