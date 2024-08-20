Gavin Molloy says making Pittodrie a ‘fortress’ is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Molloy says making Pittodrie a ‘fortress’ is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

Aberdeen defender Molloy wants to repay boss Thelin for showing faith in him following his transfer from Shelbourne - including by keeping the ball out of the net at Pittodrie,

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy heads at goal during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy heads at goal during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Defender Gavin Molloy is confident manager Jimmy Thelin is building something special at Aberdeen.

And the summer signing reckons transforming Pittodrie into a fortress travelling teams fear will be key to the bid for success under the Swede.

Thelin, 46, has began his Aberdeen managerial career with a 100 percent return of seven wins in seven matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen will bid to extend that flawless run to eight wins when facing Kilmarnock at home in the Premiership on Sunday.

Kilmarnock were reportedly considering submitting a request to the SPFL to have the game postponed to aid their Euro bid.

The Rugby Park side face FC Copenhagen in Denmark in the UEFA Conference League play-off on Thursday.

Kilmarnock have pulled back from any postponement request, though, and the game at Pittodrie will go ahead on Sunday as planned.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy in action against Queens Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy in action against Queens Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Molloy said: “Aberdeen’s league campaign wasn’t what they wanted last season, but we are building something here now.

“If we want to do that then home form is going to be vital.

“We don’t want teams coming to Pittodrie thinking they can get points – we want them coming to Pittodrie thinking it’s going to be a tough game.

“That’s what we are aiming for.

“Our supporters are brilliant and their backing has been electric.

“Pittodrie has been an absolute fortress for us since the start of the season.

“The fans have really come out for us at home and obviously winning games really helps with that.

“They are really getting behind the manager and process of what we are trying to build here.”

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘The manager has shown a lot of faith in me’

Centre-back Molloy was Aberdeen manager Thelin’s first signing of the summer transfer window – and as Pittodrie boss.

He arrived on a three-year deal from League of Ireland leaders Shelbourne.

Molloy signed a new contract in February until the end of the Irish 2025 campaign.

However, the defender had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas.

Aberdeen triggered that clause to sign the stopper for a fee understood to be £75,000.

The centre-back played 23 games for Shelbourne this term before transferring to Aberdeen.

Molloy turned his back on European action with Shelbourne to switch to Pittodrie.

It was a move that paid off as the defender has started all seven of Aberdeen’s matches this season – all victories.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic, right, and Gavin Molloy during the Premier Sports Cup match with Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

The 22-year-old said: “The manager has shown a lot of faith in me so far and I owe a lot to him.

“I’m just trying to take it as it comes, but I’m happy with the start.

“I was ready to come in and do my best – but it was a benefit to come in mid-season from Ireland.

“My body has been battered and bruised from games back home, but I was good to go when I got here.

“The players here have helped me settle in really quickly and I’ve just done my best to help the team.

“I’m still young, I’m still learning, but I am ready to kick on in my career as Aberdeen is definitely a step-up for me

“There’s definitely a difference coming to Scottish football where the players are that bit sharper and stronger.

“The speed is a little bit faster than I was used to, but the cup group games prepared me for the league games that were coming.

“Going on a winning run at the start certainly helps, but we are also looking at where we can improve performances.”

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock.

Molloy reaction to scoring own goal

The only blip in Molloy’s nascent Aberdeen career was the misfortune of scoring an own goal in the 2-1 Premiership win at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen were 2-0 up when a cross defected off Molloy in the 88th minute and into his own goal.

The setback didn’t affect him. Molloy shrugged it off and focused on what he can control.

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy and St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS.

He said: “I was happy with my performance overall in that game.

“That (own goal) was something that I couldn’t really control.

“If that sort of stuff was getting on my mind then I would have no chance. I just told myself to get on with it and continue playing my game.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Alfie Stewart celebrates his free-kick opener for Aberdeen over Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Who stood out as Aberdeen's youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Chris Sutton warns sale of 'irreplaceable' Bojan Miovski will hurt Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Topi Keskinen debut another positive in dream start to boss Jimmy Thelin's…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Traylen/ProSports/Shutterstock (14319646ag) Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London Millwall v Preston North End, EFL Sky Bet Championship - 27 Jan 2024
Aberdeen on the trail of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Duncan Shearer: Why Aberdeen v Kilmarnock had to go ahead on Sunday
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain 'humble' after seven-game winning start to season
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Colin Bell steps down as Aberdeen FC Women's boss
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan and James Penrice of Livingston in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ryan Duncan leaves Aberdeen for Queen's Park loan
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
No pressure message to £860,000 signing Topi Keskinen from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Dom Thomas arrives before a Premier Sports Cup last-16 match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: How did Dom Thomas' clear dive and dissent for Queen's Park against…

Conversation