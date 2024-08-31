Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle

Connall Ewan feels the chance to gain experience in League One with Caley Thistle is the right step in his development.

The 18-year-old defender joined Inverness from Ross County in a season-long loan deal on Thursday and goes straight into Duncan Ferguson’s squad for Saturday’s home clash with Queen of the South.

Inverness have drawn three and lost once in their opening four games and hope that, boosted by the club brokering an administration-escape route, they can land their first league victory since relegation from the Championship.

Ewan is highly thought of at his Dingwall club and Staggies boss Don Cowie gave the green light to the loan switch following loan stints at Highland League Forres Mechanics and League Two Elgin City in the past two seasons.

Support from County gaffer Cowie

The Inverness-born centre-half said: “I am looking forward to this opportunity.

“It will be a step up from the levels I have played at. I want to improve and develop my game while I’m here.

“The Highland League experience at Forres Mechanics was good for me.

“I needed that, and going from the Highland League to League Two with Elgin was the progression I wanted to make.

“Don Cowie is helping and supporting my development.

“That progression is there with me trying to step up the leagues and to bridge that gap towards the (County) first-team.

“I want to build on last season, making that step up from League Two.

“I am looking for game-time to help me improve and enjoy my football.”

‘I’d like to think I’m versatile’

Ewan, who was Elgin’s young player of the year last term, believes he can cope with the demands of League One.

He said: “In my position, you have to be able to handle yourself.

“It’s a physical and competitive league, so I want to be ready for it. I’m looking forward to it.

“I am a central defender, who can play anywhere across the back line.

“I’d like to think I’m versatile.”

Enjoyment is name of the game

Ewan has been a follower of both Highland sides as he grew up locally and is keen to enjoy his season-long stint at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I’m from Inverness and I played football when I was younger.

“I have seen plenty of Caley Thistle and Ross County games, so I just enjoy my football.

“This is my local team, and I know a few of the boys here.”

‘Good competition for places’

Ferguson said he wants Ewan to push for a place in the team rather than see himself as a player for cover.

And the defender added: “The opportunity is there for me. I need to go and put myself out there. There’s good competition for places.”

Inverness are eighth in the table going into their match with Queen’s, but if they can post their first league victory, they will slice the gap to just one point between a team considered a title contender. Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic are one point ahead of Queen’s at the top.