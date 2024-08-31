Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle

The 18-year-old centre half wants to kick on after successful stints at Highland League Forres Mechanics and League Two Elgin City.

By Paul Chalk
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC

Connall Ewan feels the chance to gain experience in League One with Caley Thistle is the right step in his development.

The 18-year-old defender joined Inverness from Ross County in a season-long loan deal on Thursday and goes straight into Duncan Ferguson’s squad for Saturday’s home clash with Queen of the South.

Inverness have drawn three and lost once in their opening four games and hope that, boosted by the club brokering an administration-escape route, they can land their first league victory since relegation from the Championship.

Ewan is highly thought of at his Dingwall club and Staggies boss Don Cowie gave the green light to the loan switch following loan stints at Highland League Forres Mechanics and League Two Elgin City in the past two seasons.

Support from County gaffer Cowie

The Inverness-born centre-half said: “I am looking forward to this opportunity.

“It will be a step up from the levels I have played at. I want to improve and develop my game while I’m here.

“The Highland League experience at Forres Mechanics was good for me.

“I needed that, and going from the Highland League to League Two with Elgin was the progression I wanted to make.

“Don Cowie is helping and supporting my development.

“That progression is there with me trying to step up the leagues and to bridge that gap towards the (County) first-team.

“I want to build on last season, making that step up from League Two.

“I am looking for game-time to help me improve and enjoy my football.”

Connall Ewan, in action for Elgin City last season, challenges Roberto Nditi of Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie

‘I’d like to think I’m versatile’

Ewan, who was Elgin’s young player of the year last term, believes he can cope with the demands of League One.

He said: “In my position, you have to be able to handle yourself.

“It’s a physical and competitive league, so I want to be ready for it. I’m looking forward to it.

“I am a central defender, who can play anywhere across the back line.

“I’d like to think I’m versatile.”

Enjoyment is name of the game

Ewan has been a follower of both Highland sides as he grew up locally and is keen to enjoy his season-long stint at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I’m from Inverness and I played football when I was younger.

“I have seen plenty of Caley Thistle and Ross County games, so I just enjoy my football.

“This is my local team, and I know a few of the boys here.”

Connall Ewan in action for Forres Mechanics against Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Good competition for places’

Ferguson said he wants Ewan to push for a place in the team rather than see himself as a player for cover.

And the defender added: “The opportunity is there for me. I need to go and put myself out there. There’s good competition for places.”

Inverness are eighth in the table going into their match with Queen’s, but if they can post their first league victory, they will slice the gap to just one point between a team considered a title contender. Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic are one point ahead of Queen’s at the top.

