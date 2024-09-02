Caley Thistle Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary The black and gold kit has been launched to celebrate the club's formation in 1994. By Andy Skinner September 2 2024, 1:56 pm September 2 2024, 1:56 pm Share Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6571379/caley-thistle-away-kit-30-anniversary/ Copy Link 0 comment Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC Caley Thistle have launched their new away kit for the 2024-25 season to mark the club’s 30th anniversary. The black and gold kit features a bespoke gold badge, which incorporates an eagle and a thistle as a tribute to the club’s formation in 1994. The gold badge which is included on Caley Thistle’s new 2024-25 away kit. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC Supporter Stewart Coghill designed the kit, which was manufactured by Puma. Captain Billy Mckay, along with Adam Mackinnon and Remi Savage, modelled the kit ahead of its launch on Monday morning. Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle’s new away kit for the 2024-25 season, while Musa Dibaga shows off the new goalkeeper kit. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga also modelled the League One club’s new purple goalkeeper kit. The away kit will also be used by Caley Thistle women, with Natalie Bodiam and Julia Scott also pictured below. Natalie Bodiam and Julia Scott, of Caley Thistle women, model their new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC The new away kit will go on sale in-store and on the club website from noon on Tuesday, while the new goalkeeper strip will be available at a later date.
