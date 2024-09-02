Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary

The black and gold kit has been launched to celebrate the club's formation in 1994.

By Andy Skinner
Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC
Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC

Caley Thistle have launched their new away kit for the 2024-25 season to mark the club’s 30th anniversary.

The black and gold kit features a bespoke gold badge, which incorporates an eagle and a thistle as a tribute to the club’s formation in 1994.

The gold badge which is included on Caley Thistle’s new 2024-25 away kit. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC

Supporter Stewart Coghill designed the kit, which was manufactured by Puma.

Captain Billy Mckay, along with Adam Mackinnon and Remi Savage, modelled the kit ahead of its launch on Monday morning.

Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle’s new away kit for the 2024-25 season, while Musa Dibaga shows off the new goalkeeper kit. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga also modelled the League One club’s new purple goalkeeper kit.

The away kit will also be used by Caley Thistle women, with Natalie Bodiam and Julia Scott also pictured below.

Natalie Bodiam and Julia Scott, of Caley Thistle women, model their new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC

The new away kit will go on sale in-store and on the club website from noon on Tuesday, while the new goalkeeper strip will be available at a later date.

