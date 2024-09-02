Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary

Caley Thistle have launched their new away kit for the 2024-25 season to mark the club’s 30th anniversary.

The black and gold kit features a bespoke gold badge, which incorporates an eagle and a thistle as a tribute to the club’s formation in 1994.

Supporter Stewart Coghill designed the kit, which was manufactured by Puma.

Captain Billy Mckay, along with Adam Mackinnon and Remi Savage, modelled the kit ahead of its launch on Monday morning.

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga also modelled the League One club’s new purple goalkeeper kit.

The away kit will also be used by Caley Thistle women, with Natalie Bodiam and Julia Scott also pictured below.

The new away kit will go on sale in-store and on the club website from noon on Tuesday, while the new goalkeeper strip will be available at a later date.