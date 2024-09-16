Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league games

Caley Thistle skipper Billy Mckay admitted he could feel the anxiety kicking in when Alloa substitute Conor Sammon halved the visitors’ 2-0 lead at the Indodrill Stadium on Saturday.

Following Danny Devine’s early opener, Calum MacLeod looked to have made the points safe when he scored midway through the second half, but Sammon’s instant reply changed the whole dynamic of the game and Luke Donnelly soon equalised.

“We played really well to get it to 2-0 but, as they often say, 2-0 is the worst score in football,” said Mckay.

“We had to adapt to playing on the astroturf, and taking a point was good, but it wasn’t like us to concede two goals like that.

“You really ought to be able to win any game when you’re two-up.

“It was a great finish from Danny for our first goal, and it’s nice to see everyone chipping in with goals from all areas of the pitch, but obviously it was disappointing in the end.

“We should have more points than we have so far this season. We’ve been the better team in the majority of our games, but we’ve got to turn those draws into wins and make our home ground a fortress.

“We know we’ll be in a battle against Cove Rangers next week, but if we play the football that we’re capable of, then we believe we can beat anyone, especially at home.”

Despite Alloa’s dramatic comeback and no further goals to add to his club record tally of 113, McKay once again relished his new role as captain.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it in my career,” explained the former Northern Ireland international.

“I’ve taken it on for one or two games before, but not permanently until now. When you get older, you try to set an example to the other players even if you’re not the captain.”