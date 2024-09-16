Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league games

Duncan Ferguson's side are sixth in League One after the first six games of the campaign.

Caley Jags striker and captain Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle skipper Billy Mckay admitted he could feel the anxiety kicking in when Alloa substitute Conor Sammon halved the visitors’ 2-0 lead at the Indodrill Stadium on Saturday.

Following Danny Devine’s early opener, Calum MacLeod looked to have made the points safe when he scored midway through the second half, but Sammon’s instant reply changed the whole dynamic of the game and Luke Donnelly soon equalised.

“We played really well to get it to 2-0 but, as they often say, 2-0 is the worst score in football,” said Mckay.

“We had to adapt to playing on the astroturf, and taking a point was good, but it wasn’t like us to concede two goals like that.

“You really ought to be able to win any game when you’re two-up.

“It was a great finish from Danny for our first goal, and it’s nice to see everyone chipping in with goals from all areas of the pitch, but obviously it was disappointing in the end.

“We should have more points than we have so far this season. We’ve been the better team in the majority of our games, but we’ve got to turn those draws into wins and make our home ground a fortress.

“We know we’ll be in a battle against Cove Rangers next week, but if we play the football that we’re capable of, then we believe we can beat anyone, especially at home.”

Despite Alloa’s dramatic comeback and no further goals to add to his club record tally of 113, McKay once again relished his new role as captain.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it in my career,” explained the former Northern Ireland international.

“I’ve taken it on for one or two games before, but not permanently until now. When you get older, you try to set an example to the other players even if you’re not the captain.”

Conversation