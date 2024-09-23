Charlie Gilmour says Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Gilmour says Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories

Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw by Cove Rangers on Saturday - their fifth stalemate from their opening seven League One matches.

By Andy Skinner
Charlie Gilmour pointing while in action for Caley Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

Charlie Gilmour insists Caley Thistle must find a formula that converts draws into victories.

Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cove Rangers on Saturday, in a match disrupted by a 13-minute delay due to an injury suffered by referee Stewart Luke.

Assistant referee Will Pare was called in to replace him, with qualified official Jamie MacKinnon emerging from the home crowd to step in as linesman for the latter stages of the match.

ICTFC supporter Jamie MacKinnon steps in as linesman, following an injury to referee Stewart Luke.
Caley Thistle supporter Jamie MacKinnon steps in as linesman, following an injury to referee Stewart Luke. Image: Peter Paul.

Inverness had restored parity shortly before the stoppage through half-time substitute James Nolan, after Adam Emslie had given Cove a first-half lead.

Cove’s breakthrough had come against the run of play, with Caley Jags spurning a succession of first-half opportunities.

Midfielder Gilmour returned to the starting line-up following a three-week lay-off, after recovering from mild concussion.

The Englishman feels his side have to become more ruthless in making their dominant spells count.

He said: “For me, it’s disappointing. You want all three points, especially at home.

Charlie Gilmour watches on after Cove Rangers take the lead against Inverness. Image: Peter Paul.

“We dominated the game possession-wise. We had a lot of chances – especially in the first half.

“It has just been the story of our season so far, where we have had a lot of the ball but we just haven’t finished that final piece of the jigsaw.

“I felt like we were trying to win the game from minute one. When they scored, they hadn’t really had many chances before that.

“We limited their chances, and we created chances ourselves. On another day, we could easily have won that game.”

‘We need to stop talking and start winning games,’ says Gilmour

Caley Thistle have now drawn five of their opening seven League One fixtures, following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Duncan Ferguson’s men are in sixth position, two points adrift of the promotion play-off spots, with five points separating them from pacesetters Alloa Athletic.

In the other direction, Inverness are also just two points clear of bottom side Arbroath.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson shouts on the sidelines
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Peter Paul.

While Gilmour acknowledges the tightness of the league, the 25-year-old feels Inverness have spurned opportunities to register more points in the early stages of the campaign.

He added: “We just need to stop talking so much, and start winning games.

“It’s good to get points, but we need three points – especially at home.

“We need to turn one point into three points. It makes a big difference in the league.

“We could have turned those into wins if we had been more clinical.”

