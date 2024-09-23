Charlie Gilmour says Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories

Charlie Gilmour insists Caley Thistle must find a formula that converts draws into victories.

Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cove Rangers on Saturday, in a match disrupted by a 13-minute delay due to an injury suffered by referee Stewart Luke.

Assistant referee Will Pare was called in to replace him, with qualified official Jamie MacKinnon emerging from the home crowd to step in as linesman for the latter stages of the match.

Inverness had restored parity shortly before the stoppage through half-time substitute James Nolan, after Adam Emslie had given Cove a first-half lead.

Cove’s breakthrough had come against the run of play, with Caley Jags spurning a succession of first-half opportunities.

Midfielder Gilmour returned to the starting line-up following a three-week lay-off, after recovering from mild concussion.

The Englishman feels his side have to become more ruthless in making their dominant spells count.

He said: “For me, it’s disappointing. You want all three points, especially at home.

“We dominated the game possession-wise. We had a lot of chances – especially in the first half.

“It has just been the story of our season so far, where we have had a lot of the ball but we just haven’t finished that final piece of the jigsaw.

“I felt like we were trying to win the game from minute one. When they scored, they hadn’t really had many chances before that.

“We limited their chances, and we created chances ourselves. On another day, we could easily have won that game.”

‘We need to stop talking and start winning games,’ says Gilmour

Caley Thistle have now drawn five of their opening seven League One fixtures, following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Duncan Ferguson’s men are in sixth position, two points adrift of the promotion play-off spots, with five points separating them from pacesetters Alloa Athletic.

In the other direction, Inverness are also just two points clear of bottom side Arbroath.

While Gilmour acknowledges the tightness of the league, the 25-year-old feels Inverness have spurned opportunities to register more points in the early stages of the campaign.

He added: “We just need to stop talking so much, and start winning games.

“It’s good to get points, but we need three points – especially at home.

“We need to turn one point into three points. It makes a big difference in the league.

“We could have turned those into wins if we had been more clinical.”