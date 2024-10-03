Ketan Makwana is back in Caley Thistle frame amid new twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ketan Makwana is back in Caley Thistle frame amid new twist

The Seventy7Ventures executive director has been put back in touch with the club by former chairman Ross Morrison.

Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ketan Makwana has launched a fresh bid to take control of Caley Thistle.

ICT consultant Alan Savage has confirmed the executive director of Seventy7 Ventures, is back in talks with the League One club.

Caley Thistle confirmed they must raise £200,000 this month to avoid the club being placed in administration.

A crowdfunder was launched by the club on Thursday on the same day interim chairman Panos Thomas stepped down due to personal reasons.

Thomas has been replaced by deputy interim chairman and supporter liaison officer Scott Young.

Savage, speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, revealed Makwana is back in talks with the club.

Savage said: “Ross Morrison on Tuesday has reintroduced Ketan Makwana to the process.

“He suggested that Panos contacted him, which he did. The board are now in the process of asking the lawyers for proof of funds as the first hurdle. Proper due diligence will follow. Scott Young will be dealing with that.”

Seventy7Ventures, the investment firm led by Makwana, had an offer totalling £2.5m to purchase just over 50% of ICT’s shares accepted by the club’s board on July 25.

But around three weeks later, the club announced it had suspended negotiations with Makwana and chief executive Scot Gardiner had left the club.

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.

Fresh battery farm plea from Savage

Savage, meanwhile, is calling on former club chairman Ross Morrison to throw them a lifeline by handing over the battery farm licence details to the club, as it could be worth £3.4m.

Ex-club chairman Savage wants Morrison, former club director David Cameron and Allan Munro, who was a club director until last week when he stood down for personal reasons, to help the Caley Jags.

The £40million battery project at Fairways Business Park was seen as a way of bringing millions of pounds into the cash-strapped club.

A last-ditch appeal was made to overturn Highland Council’s refusal of the controversial plan.

It emerged the licence of the battery farm is in the hands of Morrison, Munro and Cameron. Savage wants the trio to pass the licence to the club, as it could be worth £3.4m.

Savage said: “In relation to the battery farm, we’d like Ross Morrison to clear up what’s going to happen to the licence when it gets built, sold or whatever the intention is.”

Duncan Ferguson faces the media today (Thursday) after revealing he’s given up his wage to help worried staff. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Income ideas welcomed by club

With more than £14,000 flooding into the crowdfunder after its Thursday afternoon launch, Savage remains hopeful Caley Thistle could yet escape administration, adding: “We have had interest from around the world. People are showing an interest in buying the club.”

This all comes on the same day manager Duncan Ferguson revealed he is now working for free in a bid to save jobs within ICT.

Ferguson has twice had his pay cut since he arrived at the then-Championship club last year.

With the club relegated to the third tier, the manager was understood to be on a wage of £1,200 per week – but will be working for free for the foreseeable future.

The club have launched a ‘Save ICT’ crowdfunder, with the link on their website and social media channels.

Anyone with suggestions for generating income for Caley Thistle is also asked to email ideas@ictfc.co.uk

An open meeting for shareholders and supporters will take place at Caledonian Stadium on Monday at 7.30pm.

Panos Thomas. Image: ICTFC

Thomas makes emotional farewell

Meanwhile, Thomas, who was appointed a director in February 2023 and interim chairman in August 2024, explained it was with deep regret that he was standing down due to a personal family reason.

He said: “I would like to thank my fellow directors,  staff and players at the club, the supporters and shareholders for their tremendous support to me during my short time in the role as interim chairman.

“I will always fondly remember the resilience, tenacity and endeavour of those folk whom I worked with.

“It is now time for me to hand over to others to find a way forward for the club that I have supported wholeheartedly since moving to the Highlands to live.  I wish everyone at the club the very best for the future.”

Conversation