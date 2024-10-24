What happens now at Caley Thistle? We put FIVE key questions to administrator James Stephen as he spells out main priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What happens now at Caley Thistle? We put FIVE key questions to administrator James Stephen as he spells out main priority

James Stephen, of BDO, answers our ICT administration questions, including on his top aim, the club's current financial position, timescales and assessing potential buyers.

James Stephen, of BDO, who are Caley Thistle's administrators. Image: Paul Devlin /SNS Group
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s administrators BDO are determined to find a buyer for the stricken club inside the next 12 weeks.

First-team coach Scott Kellacher and captain and striker Billy Mckay will take on the management duties after Duncan Ferguson, his assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden were axed by the firm.

It was also confirmed, on Thursday, Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman have been let go.

James Stephen, of BDO, addressed some of the main points about what happens next at the League One club, who were forced into administration due to, in part, around £3.6 million of debt.

What is the main priority for Inverness administrators now?

Stephen said: “Priority for me is to drive the sale process. That’s very much what I’m going to go away and do now.

“I’m delighted we’ve created this period of stability and I can now say to people we have a period of months, rather than weeks, where we can all just get on with our jobs.

“My job, clearly, is to find a buyer for the club.

“That’s my over-riding objective.

“And obviously three points on Saturday (at Dumbarton) would be welcome as well.”

What is the financial position of the club at this point?

He said: “In terms of the funding position, we still have issues around funding.

“With me is (consultant) Alan Savage, who has been effectively bankrolling the club prior to my appointment.

Inverness consultant Alan Savage. ImageL Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

“He has very kindly agreed to assist with the administration funding.

“We have asked Alan to come back on the board with a view to seeing where we can increase revenues.

“That’s not unfortunately a bottomless pit of money. (But) it has given us a period of stability to go forward.

“But we are looking to local communities to rally round the club and support us as much as we can – every penny we can raise is helpful to the club.

“I stress every penny raised goes towards paying the expenses of the club. It will be used to keep the club going.

“We have a period of stability. It allows me to move forward with the sales process, which has already started.

“The key objective is to exit (administration) via a company voluntary arrangement. Football clubs come out of this scenario and keep their (SFA) licences.

“We’ve been speaking with the regularly with the football authorities, having been in this situation before.

“They have been extremely helpful in assisting us in what we want to do.

“Fraser Wishart, chief executive of PFA Scotland, very kindly came up today to assist the players who have sadly been made redundant.

“We want to now be left alone to do our work at the club, put points on the board, and once we have something tangible to tell you, we will do so.”

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS.

What is the timescale for administration at Caley Thistle?

He said: “I’m always loathe in any scenario to out a date on because it becomes very fixed in people’s minds.

“What I would say is we have a reasonable period of stability – and I’m talking months rather than weeks to explore options.

“Alan, which we’re all very grateful for, has said he will not let the club run out of cash.

“Alan and I have had some very open and honest conversations, and if we get to the point where we need to extend it, Alan has indicated he is more than happy to do that.

“We have a period of stability, but I’m beating a drum for cash – if we could get the community re-engaged to continue to support the club then every penny we raise helps us extend timescales.

“The online fundraiser is an obvious way, but there are other mechanisms such as businesses if they now want to get involved now that the circumstances have changed.

“I’d ask people to come forward if they are able to do that.”

What is the main approach in your search for a buyer, and how much vetting of interested candidates takes place?

He said: “There’s two aspects.

“One, you need to know they have the funding to do it.

“Secondly, we have to respect the rules of the football authorities – they have to be fit and proper.”

Will you be based at the stadium?

He said: “There will be BDO representation here.

“I won’t be up full-time, but will be here regularly.”

