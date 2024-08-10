Caley Thistle sign defender Wallace Duffy and keeper Musa Dibaga

Caley Thistle have this morning (Saturday) re-signed former defender Wallace Duffy and added Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga.

Ferguson spoke to the club’s prospective new owner Ketan Makwana this week, asking for a help in bringing in experienced players ahead of this afternoon’s League One game away to Annan Athletic.

Former Celtic youth and St Johnstone player Duffy had been with Inverness since 2020 and has made 103 appearances for the Highlanders. He checks back in on a two-year contract.

He became a free agent in the summer following ICT’s relegation as tight finances dictated that manager Duncan Ferguson had a largely young group at his disposal throughout the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Duffy and Spanish ex-Bo’ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga have trained with ICT in recent weeks and the latter was a trialist substitute in last week’s 1-1 League One opening draw against Dumbarton. Dibaga has joined on a one-year deal.

The recent exit of defender Nikola Ujdur to Championship Queen’s Park freed up money for the signing of former Dundee United left-back Flynn Duffy, 20, and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon, 21.

The Inverness squad enjoyed an overnight hotel stay last night before they face Annan at Galabank, looking to avenge last month’s 1-0 loss there in the Premier Sports Cup.