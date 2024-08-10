Caley Thistle sign defender Wallace Duffy and keeper Musa Dibaga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign defender Wallace Duffy and keeper Musa Dibaga

Hours before facing Annan at Galabank, the Highlanders add two new faces after Duncan Ferguson has chat with respective new owner.

By Paul Chalk
Defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have this morning (Saturday) re-signed former defender Wallace Duffy and added Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga.

Ferguson spoke to the club’s prospective new owner Ketan Makwana this week, asking for a help in bringing in experienced players ahead of this afternoon’s League One game away to Annan Athletic.

Former Celtic youth and St Johnstone player Duffy had been with Inverness since 2020 and has made 103 appearances for the Highlanders. He checks back in on a two-year contract.

He became a free agent in the summer following ICT’s relegation as tight finances dictated that manager Duncan Ferguson had a largely young group at his disposal throughout the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Former Bo’ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is now a Caley Thistle player.  Image: Courtesy of Turnstiles and Terraces.

Duffy and Spanish ex-Bo’ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga have trained with ICT in recent weeks and the latter was a trialist substitute in last week’s 1-1 League One opening draw against Dumbarton. Dibaga has joined on a one-year deal.

The recent exit of defender Nikola Ujdur to Championship Queen’s Park freed up money for the signing of former Dundee United left-back Flynn Duffy, 20, and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon, 21.

The Inverness squad enjoyed an overnight hotel stay last night  before they face Annan at Galabank, looking to avenge last month’s 1-0 loss there in the Premier Sports Cup.

