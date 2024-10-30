Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub ‘might have to shut’ as hours cut in police violence crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub ‘might have to shut’ as hours cut in police violence crackdown

The popular nightspot was slammed by the police following 10 violent incidents in the space of a year.

By Isaac Buchan
The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.
The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.

Bosses fear they may have to close Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub as its hours were cut in a bid to tackle a spree of violence.

The Chapel Street venue is home to the Caley Bar as well as the popular nightclub, which was witnessed several violent outbursts over the past 12 months.

Traditionally, the nightspot closes at 3am on Friday and Saturday nights.

But it will now be forced to close at 2am, with punters not being allowed in past midnight.

Freshly enforced rules also stipulate that once someone leaves Bar 57 after midnight, they won’t be permitted back in.

It came as owner Carl Hansen pleaded his case before today’s licensing meeting, saying that this decision could lead to Bar 57 having to close for good.

Carl and Robin Hansen own The Caley Bar in Peterhead.
Carl and Robin Hansen own The Caley Bar in Peterhead. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Bar 57 owner disputes police account

Mr Hansen was represented by legal expert Archie MacIver, who brought into dispute claims made in a damning letter from Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie as he urged councillors to take action.

Between October 20 and 21 last year, police were called to the venue three times, which the lawyer admitted was “clearly a difficult weekend”.

Across two nights, one man was assaulted in the toilets, another injured after an altercation with a bouncer, and a third hauled away by police after an outburst.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ch Supt Mackie blamed these boozy altercations, and the further incidents that occurred, on “poor management”. But Mr MacIver begged to differ.

He went through each instance, and challenged the police interpretation of events,  listing occasions where CCTV supposedly contradicted Ch Supt Mackie’s view.

Mr MacIver also brought up how a lot of the pub rammies “took place in a matter of minutes”.

But it was one shocking attack where a man was glassed in the throat that caused the most controversy…

‘Mr Hansen has never experienced such an incident in his 22 year career’

Back in May, police were scrambled to attend an “ongoing fight” in the Caley Bar.

On this occasion, “a male had been struck to the throat with a glass”.

The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.
The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.

The police found this man “bleeding heavily” from his neck, while the culprit had left the venue.

This injured customer was taken to hospital, with the cuts on his neck “likely to leave a permanent scar”.

When this altercation was brought up during Wednesday’s crunch hearing, Mr MacIver expressed his client’s shock.

Police cars and an Ambulance were on the scene at Chapel Street when one punter was glassed in the throat.
Police cars and an Ambulance were on the scene at Chapel Street when one punter was glassed in the throat.

The licensing expert stated: “It was a horrible incident.

“Mr Hansen has never experienced such an incident in his 22-year career.

“The victim is a regular patron of the premises, and he is back at the premises and feels safe.

“He entirely puts the blame on the person who assaulted him.

“It was a horrible incident, but one that could not be foreseen or prevented.”

It was also noted that during this, Mr Hansen and staff at the Caley Bar were fully co-operative with officers investigating the assault.

‘It is unlikely Bar 57 will survive with the reduction of income’

Bar 57, known locally by its former moniker of Cube, is packed almost every Saturday night.

According to Mr MacIver, 55,000 punters have walked through its doors in the past year.

The popular nightspot is a hybrid venue, with Bar 57 joined onto the side of the Caley Bar.
The popular nightspot is a hybrid venue, with Bar 57 joined onto the side of the Caley Bar.

But this could soon change according to its owners, as the change in hours might hammer takings at the club.

Pleading with councillors, Mr MacIver argued they needed to stay open past 1am for the “business’s viability”.

Mr Hansen’s solicitor commented: “The harsh reality of life is that 60% of turnover comes from the post 1am trading period.

“If that were to be lost, and to follow the suggestion of Police Scotland, then the viability of the premises, at best, would have to be called into contention.”

Archie MacIver represented Caley Bar owner Carl Hansen at the licensing meeting.
Archie MacIver represented Caley Bar owner Carl Hansen at the licensing meeting.

“It is unlikely they would survive with the reduction of income, which would be a great shame.

“They (Mr and Mrs Hansen) are good people who have invested a lot into the area, and employ 30 people.

“If the premises were to shut, one could only speculate on the effect that would have on families from the Peterhead area.”

What has Bar 57 done to try and prevent violent incidents?

Furthermore, the Blue Toon bar hammered home the work they had done to stop rowdy drinkers from fighting in the venue.

Bar 57 had a new CCTV system installed, which was hailed as a “major improvement”, with 32 cameras covering both The Caley Bar and the nightclub.

Mr Hansen also told councillors how he watches every camera like a hawk, each Friday and Saturday night, to make sure nothing is kicking off inside his bar.

Mr Hansen pleaded his case over a virtual meeting with Aberdeenshire councillors.
Mr Hansen pleaded his case over a virtual meeting with Aberdeenshire councillors.

He has increased the number of door staff over the past year, and has promised to equip each one with their own bodycam.

Peterhead no longer has a Pubwatch scheme, which Mr Hansen says has led to “the people that we didn’t want now turning up at our door”.

But despite pleas over the increased security, and warnings about whether or not Bar 57 could continue, councillors decided action was needed.

Bar 57 hours drastically slashed

According to Sergeant Neil Grant, the popular Peterhead nightspot hadn’t done enough to prove that its current licence was sufficient.

Sgt Grant told the hearing: “They have taken positive action in the past, but it does seem that they have slipped back a bit.

“We’re not in the business of shutting down premises.

“But it has been highlighted for a while. Measure do have to be taken to uphold public safety.

“It shouldn’t have went this far. All I’m looking for is the Caley Bar to be a safe premises to visit.”

In the end, councillors agreed to cut the opening hours.

Last entry to Bar 57 will now take place at midnight, with the venue closing at 2am.

And Mr Hansen now has one month to replace all glassware with plastic receptacles, and two months to make sure bouncers are at all times “covered by surveillance”.

Mr Hansen was approached for comment.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen's Cross roundabout.
Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Aberdeen's west end
Councillor Alex Nicoll has quit the SNP group he once led over the Aberdeen city centre bus gate 'mistake'. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll QUITS SNP as bus gate fiasco among 'a…
Safety Camera Unit
Speed camera to be stationed on A93 near Cults after residents raise speeding concerns
Rapist Leon Pedley went for dinner with two women in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk rapist met woman in Aberdeen without notifying police
Split image of Haughton House and Julie Reid
WATCH: Learning lessons from the paranormal at 'spirit hotspot' Haughton House
Will big queues at Aberdeen's taxi ranks like this become a thing of the past with Uber's arrival in Aberdeen?Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson
Readers react: Is Uber an 'absolute blessing' for Aberdeen, or is it an 'abomination…
County lines dealers Jahvid Frith, left, and Tyrone Sealey. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen heroin dealers snared after one spoke to cops ... while smoking a joint
Big D's opens to Aberdeen customers on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
The new Aberdeen pizza shop taking on neighbours Domino's and Papa Johns
Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge

Conversation