Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub ‘might have to shut’ as hours cut in police violence crackdown

Bosses fear they may have to close Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub as its hours were cut in a bid to tackle a spree of violence.

The Chapel Street venue is home to the Caley Bar as well as the popular nightclub, which was witnessed several violent outbursts over the past 12 months.

Traditionally, the nightspot closes at 3am on Friday and Saturday nights.

But it will now be forced to close at 2am, with punters not being allowed in past midnight.

Freshly enforced rules also stipulate that once someone leaves Bar 57 after midnight, they won’t be permitted back in.

It came as owner Carl Hansen pleaded his case before today’s licensing meeting, saying that this decision could lead to Bar 57 having to close for good.

Bar 57 owner disputes police account

Mr Hansen was represented by legal expert Archie MacIver, who brought into dispute claims made in a damning letter from Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie as he urged councillors to take action.

Between October 20 and 21 last year, police were called to the venue three times, which the lawyer admitted was “clearly a difficult weekend”.

Across two nights, one man was assaulted in the toilets, another injured after an altercation with a bouncer, and a third hauled away by police after an outburst.

Ch Supt Mackie blamed these boozy altercations, and the further incidents that occurred, on “poor management”. But Mr MacIver begged to differ.

He went through each instance, and challenged the police interpretation of events, listing occasions where CCTV supposedly contradicted Ch Supt Mackie’s view.

Mr MacIver also brought up how a lot of the pub rammies “took place in a matter of minutes”.

But it was one shocking attack where a man was glassed in the throat that caused the most controversy…

‘Mr Hansen has never experienced such an incident in his 22 year career’

Back in May, police were scrambled to attend an “ongoing fight” in the Caley Bar.

On this occasion, “a male had been struck to the throat with a glass”.

The police found this man “bleeding heavily” from his neck, while the culprit had left the venue.

This injured customer was taken to hospital, with the cuts on his neck “likely to leave a permanent scar”.

When this altercation was brought up during Wednesday’s crunch hearing, Mr MacIver expressed his client’s shock.

The licensing expert stated: “It was a horrible incident.

“Mr Hansen has never experienced such an incident in his 22-year career.

“The victim is a regular patron of the premises, and he is back at the premises and feels safe.

“He entirely puts the blame on the person who assaulted him.

“It was a horrible incident, but one that could not be foreseen or prevented.”

It was also noted that during this, Mr Hansen and staff at the Caley Bar were fully co-operative with officers investigating the assault.

‘It is unlikely Bar 57 will survive with the reduction of income’

Bar 57, known locally by its former moniker of Cube, is packed almost every Saturday night.

According to Mr MacIver, 55,000 punters have walked through its doors in the past year.

But this could soon change according to its owners, as the change in hours might hammer takings at the club.

Pleading with councillors, Mr MacIver argued they needed to stay open past 1am for the “business’s viability”.

Mr Hansen’s solicitor commented: “The harsh reality of life is that 60% of turnover comes from the post 1am trading period.

“If that were to be lost, and to follow the suggestion of Police Scotland, then the viability of the premises, at best, would have to be called into contention.”

“It is unlikely they would survive with the reduction of income, which would be a great shame.

“They (Mr and Mrs Hansen) are good people who have invested a lot into the area, and employ 30 people.

“If the premises were to shut, one could only speculate on the effect that would have on families from the Peterhead area.”

What has Bar 57 done to try and prevent violent incidents?

Furthermore, the Blue Toon bar hammered home the work they had done to stop rowdy drinkers from fighting in the venue.

Bar 57 had a new CCTV system installed, which was hailed as a “major improvement”, with 32 cameras covering both The Caley Bar and the nightclub.

Mr Hansen also told councillors how he watches every camera like a hawk, each Friday and Saturday night, to make sure nothing is kicking off inside his bar.

He has increased the number of door staff over the past year, and has promised to equip each one with their own bodycam.

Peterhead no longer has a Pubwatch scheme, which Mr Hansen says has led to “the people that we didn’t want now turning up at our door”.

But despite pleas over the increased security, and warnings about whether or not Bar 57 could continue, councillors decided action was needed.

Bar 57 hours drastically slashed

According to Sergeant Neil Grant, the popular Peterhead nightspot hadn’t done enough to prove that its current licence was sufficient.

Sgt Grant told the hearing: “They have taken positive action in the past, but it does seem that they have slipped back a bit.

“We’re not in the business of shutting down premises.

“But it has been highlighted for a while. Measure do have to be taken to uphold public safety.

“It shouldn’t have went this far. All I’m looking for is the Caley Bar to be a safe premises to visit.”

In the end, councillors agreed to cut the opening hours.

Last entry to Bar 57 will now take place at midnight, with the venue closing at 2am.

And Mr Hansen now has one month to replace all glassware with plastic receptacles, and two months to make sure bouncers are at all times “covered by surveillance”.

Mr Hansen was approached for comment.

You can view the full meeting here.

