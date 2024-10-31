League One survival would equate to Caley Thistle winning a trophy, says Scott Kellacher

Scott Kellacher believes leading Caley Thistle to League One survival this season would equate to winning a trophy.

Inverness were hit with a 15-point deduction after entering administration just over a week ago, which sent them rock bottom of the table.

Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Dumbarton means they are now 15 points adrift of the ninth-placed Sons, with 25 matches of the campaign remaining.

Long-serving coach Kellacher was handed the reins following the exit of manager Duncan Ferguson and the remainder of his coaching staff.

Kellacher aims to create another special memory

Having been present for some of Caley Jags’ most memorable moments in their 30-year history, new head coach Kellacher insists rising to their latest challenge would stand up among any of their previous achievements.

Kellacher said: “I said it to the players, what this club has done in its short history of 30 years is incredible.

“Winning the Scottish Cup, playing in Europe, a League Cup final, some special semi-finals, great finishes in the Premiership.

“I said to the players ‘go and make yourselves a memory.’

“Go and make a memory that will last you the rest of your life. If we manage to stay in this league, which I really hope we do, we’ll talk about it for years to come.

“They will talk about it in their 30s and 40s, because we still do – moments we had like Nick Ross scoring at Easter Road. What a day that was.

“How big an achievement would it be to stay in the league? Massive. It would be like winning a trophy – that invisible trophy we’ll never see.

“People haven’t given us a chance. It is a massive task, we all know that.

“But it would be huge to achieve it. I’d put it up there against anything we’ve done as a club so far – and we’ve done a lot in our short history.”

Reaction from fans has given Kellacher fresh boost for survival charge

Caley Thistle’s defeat to Dumbarton was Kellacher’s first game in charge of his hometown club.

Kellacher is being assisted by the club’s all-time leading scorer Billy Mckay, who has been replaced as captain by Danny Devine.

In spite of the defeat, Kellacher says the response from Inverness had an uplifting effect on him, as he prepares to spearhead the club’s survival charge.

He added: “I came up the road after the game at Dumbarton on Saturday and I probably should have been down.

“But when I went over to the fans I thought ‘they want this as much as me and I want this as much as them’ in terms of galvanising us all.

“Getting us back together again as staff, players and fans – being that family again.

“What we’ve done as a club has been incredible and we need to get back to being that underdog and having that siege mentality going into games.

“It was just great to see them last week and it gave me a massive lift. I went up the road more positive, more determined to try and get it right for them.”