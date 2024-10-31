League One survival would equate to Caley Thistle winning a trophy, says Scott Kellacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
League One survival would equate to Caley Thistle winning a trophy, says Scott Kellacher

Inverness are 15 points adrift at the foot of the table, following a points deduction after they entered administration.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS

Scott Kellacher believes leading Caley Thistle to League One survival this season would equate to winning a trophy.

Inverness were hit with a 15-point deduction after entering administration just over a week ago, which sent them rock bottom of the table.

Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Dumbarton means they are now 15 points adrift of the ninth-placed Sons, with 25 matches of the campaign remaining.

Long-serving coach Kellacher was handed the reins following the exit of manager Duncan Ferguson and the remainder of his coaching staff.

Caley Thistle celebrate following Jake Davidson’s goal against Dumbarton. Image: SNS

Kellacher aims to create another special memory

Having been present for some of Caley Jags’ most memorable moments in their 30-year history, new head coach Kellacher insists rising to their latest challenge would stand up among any of their previous achievements.

Kellacher said: “I said it to the players, what this club has done in its short history of 30 years is incredible.

“Winning the Scottish Cup, playing in Europe, a League Cup final, some special semi-finals, great finishes in the Premiership.

“I said to the players ‘go and make yourselves a memory.’

“Go and make a memory that will last you the rest of your life. If we manage to stay in this league, which I really hope we do, we’ll talk about it for years to come.

“They will talk about it in their 30s and 40s, because we still do – moments we had like Nick Ross scoring at Easter Road. What a day that was.

Nick Ross celebrates after netting a late equaliser against Hearts at Easter Road in 2014. Image: SNS

“How big an achievement would it be to stay in the league? Massive. It would be like winning a trophy – that invisible trophy we’ll never see.

“People haven’t given us a chance. It is a massive task, we all know that.

“But it would be huge to achieve it. I’d put it up there against anything we’ve done as a club so far – and we’ve done a lot in our short history.”

Reaction from fans has given Kellacher fresh boost for survival charge

Caley Thistle’s defeat to Dumbarton was Kellacher’s first game in charge of his hometown club.

New Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher applauds the ICT fans after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

Kellacher is being assisted by the club’s all-time leading scorer Billy Mckay, who has been replaced as captain by Danny Devine.

In spite of the defeat, Kellacher says the response from Inverness had an uplifting effect on him, as he prepares to spearhead the club’s survival charge.

He added: “I came up the road after the game at Dumbarton on Saturday and I probably should have been down.

“But when I went over to the fans I thought ‘they want this as much as me and I want this as much as them’ in terms of galvanising us all.

Caley Thistle fans during the League One match at Dumbarton. Image: SNS

“Getting us back together again as staff, players and fans – being that family again.

“What we’ve done as a club has been incredible and we need to get back to being that underdog and having that siege mentality going into games.

“It was just great to see them last week and it gave me a massive lift. I went up the road more positive, more determined to try and get it right for them.”

