Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues ‘strong belief’ message ahead of League Cup semi-final against Celtic

Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen have a “strong belief” they can overcome Celtic in the League Cup semi-final to complete an Old Firm double.

Thelin’s Reds face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday on the back of a sensational run of form.

Aberdeen extended an unbeaten streak to 16 games, with 15 wins, when overcoming Rangers 2-1 at a sold-out Pittodrie.

Now the Reds are out to make it back-to-back wins in just four days against the Glasgow giants.

Thelin acknowledges the task facing his side but says they are going to “give everything” to secure a final slot as the Dons bid to win silverware for the first time since 2014.

Thelin said: “Everybody has to believe that they can do it, otherwise it’s unnecessary to play the game.

“We have a strong belief and will go in 100% with that, in the belief we can make it.

“It’s a cup semi-final so if you lose, you’re out, if you win, you go to the final.

“We know what Celtic are good at, we know their strengths, so for us it’s more about trying to be even better in our parts of the game.

“For us to have that strong belief in what we’re going to do, keep working on that and then the game is there.

“The focus will be on giving everything we have and producing a strong performance and then let’s see what the result is.”

Creating an identity at Aberdeen

Under Thelin the Dons have already gone toe-to-toe with Celtic in Glasgow.

Aberdeen trailed the defending Premiership champions 2-0 at half-time at Parkhead recently.

However, the never-say-die Dons fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.

Does Thelin believe that will give his side added confidence for the semi-final clash at the national stadium?

He said: “I don’t talk too much about confidence.

“It is more the belief in our identity and what we’re trying to achieve.

“To try to be consistent in our performance.

“We talk more about believing in our identity, and to be strong in that, game by game.”

‘I see how the team is growing’

Aberdeen’s mental resilience has been proven time and again this season.

They fought back from two goals down away to Celtic and have scored a number of late winners in the unbeaten start to the campaign.

Aberdeen also rallied from Jamie McGrath’s missed penalty at 1-0 against Rangers and then conceding a leveller.

On the Reds’ mental toughness, Thelin said: “It’s like life, you have to suffer sometimes.

“It is small setbacks in football, in life sometimes.

“But the only way to go through it is to take another step and try again.

“And if you can do it together with someone else, it’s easier.

“And that’s the spirit we try to create.

“Football is also not only about us, it’s also an opponent on the other side who is good.

“It becomes all about how we try to help each other on the pitch.

“I see how this team is growing from day one.

“We talk about it, about he we start from scratch and what environment we want.

“Now we have to protect that environment and try to grow it.

“It’s not a surprise and I’m really proud of how they are, everyone.”

McGrath remains on spot-kicks

One of the setbacks suffered under Thelin’s unbeaten run was McGrath’s penalty being saved against Rangers.

Thelin confirmed McGrath will be on penalty duties at Hampden on Saturday… if he wants to take a spot kick.

He said: “In football sometimes you make a mistake or it’s a good save, or whatever happens.

“It can be not just only a penalty, whatever, but that happens to everyone.

“And if you want to take the next one, you should take it.

“So, I think that you keep moving and believe in yourself, and we believe in Jamie.”

Sticking to the ‘one-game’ mantra

As well as a looming League Cup semi-final the Dons are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Throughout the sensational run of form Thelin’s mantra has been to stay humble and take one game at a time.

As the victories have racked up has it been difficult for Thelin to keep his players grounded and not look beyond the next game?

He said: “No. Having a positive mindset is always good and you need to be optimistic.

“However the games are coming really quickly now.

“So they can’t think about something else, they don’t have time for that.

“That makes my job much easier, the schedule fixes it for me.”