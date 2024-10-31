Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues ‘strong belief’ message ahead of League Cup semi-final against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues ‘strong belief’ message ahead of League Cup semi-final against Celtic

Manger Thelin is bidding to guide Aberdeen to back-to-back wins over the Old Firm in the space of four days.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS

Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen have a “strong belief” they can overcome Celtic in the League Cup semi-final to complete an Old Firm double.

Thelin’s Reds face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday on the back of a sensational run of form.

Aberdeen extended an unbeaten streak to 16 games, with 15 wins, when overcoming Rangers 2-1 at a sold-out Pittodrie.

Now the Reds are out to make it back-to-back wins in just four days against the Glasgow giants.

Thelin acknowledges the task facing his side but says they are going to “give everything” to secure a final slot as the Dons bid to win silverware for the first time since 2014.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Everybody has to believe that they can do it, otherwise it’s unnecessary to play the game.

“We have a strong belief and will go in 100% with that, in the belief we can make it.

“It’s a cup semi-final so if you lose, you’re out, if you win, you go to the final.

“We know what Celtic are good at, we know their strengths, so for us it’s more about trying to be even better in our parts of the game.

“For us to have that strong belief in what we’re going to do, keep working on that and then the game is there.

“The focus will be on giving everything we have and producing a strong performance and then let’s see what the result is.”

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS

Creating an identity at Aberdeen

Under Thelin the Dons have already gone toe-to-toe with Celtic in Glasgow.

Aberdeen trailed the defending Premiership champions 2-0 at half-time at Parkhead recently.

However, the never-say-die Dons fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.

Does Thelin believe that will give his side added confidence for the semi-final clash at the national stadium?

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS

He said: “I don’t talk too much about confidence.

“It is more the belief in our identity and what we’re trying to achieve.

“To try to be consistent in our performance.

“We talk more about believing in our identity, and to be strong in that, game by game.”

‘I see how the team is growing’

Aberdeen’s mental resilience has been proven time and again this season.

They fought back from two goals down away to Celtic and have scored a number of late winners in the unbeaten start to the campaign.

Aberdeen also rallied from Jamie McGrath’s missed penalty at 1-0 against Rangers and then conceding a leveller.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

On the Reds’ mental toughness, Thelin said: “It’s like life, you have to suffer sometimes.

“It is small setbacks in football, in life sometimes.

“But the only way to go through it is to take another step and try again.

“And if you can do it together with someone else, it’s easier.

“And that’s the spirit we try to create.

“Football is also not only about us, it’s also an opponent on the other side who is good.

“It becomes all about how we try to help each other on the pitch.

“I see how this team is growing from day one.

“We talk about it, about he we start from scratch and what environment we want.

“Now we have to protect that environment and try to grow it.

“It’s not a surprise and I’m really proud of how they are, everyone.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

McGrath remains on spot-kicks

One of the setbacks suffered under Thelin’s unbeaten run was McGrath’s penalty being saved against Rangers.

Thelin confirmed McGrath will be on penalty duties at Hampden on Saturday… if he wants to take a spot kick.

He said: “In football sometimes you make a mistake or it’s a good save, or whatever happens.

“It can be not just only a penalty, whatever, but that happens to everyone.

“And if you want to take the next one, you should take it.

“So, I think that you keep moving and believe in yourself, and we believe in Jamie.”

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Ante Palaversa and Vicente Besuijen as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates with Ante Palaversa and Vicente Besuijen as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

Sticking to the ‘one-game’ mantra

As well as a looming League Cup semi-final the Dons are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Throughout the sensational run of form Thelin’s mantra has been to stay humble and take one game at a time.

As the victories have racked up has it been difficult for Thelin to keep his players grounded and not look beyond the next game?

The pre-match fireworks before Aberdeen v Rangers. Image: SNS.

He said: “No. Having a positive mindset is always good and you need to be optimistic.

“However the games are coming really quickly now.

“So they can’t think about something else, they don’t have time for that.

“That makes my job much easier, the schedule fixes it for me.”

Conversation