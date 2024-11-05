Caley Thistle director Alan Savage appeals to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy over battery farm project

Caley Thistle director Alan Savage has called on UK sports secretary Lisa Nandy to help the administration-hit club.

The former Inverness chairman has worked as a voluntary club consultant since the summer as the League One club with more than £3.6million of debts opted to go into administration in a bid to survive.

Administrators on Monday confirmed they are set to hold talks with 20 potential buyers.

Orion Group chief Savage, who rejoined the ICT board last month, will fund the £500,000 cost of administration, having already ploughed in £350,000 earlier this year to pay unpaid bills.

An official Save ICT Fund, set with a £200,00 target pre-administration, has raised £87,500, but fans have been asked to keep contributing as the money is paying for the on-going running of the club.

A 15-point deduction has left Caley Thistle bottom of League One.

Savage has urged Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Nandy to highlight Caley Thistle’s cause.

Could battery farm push be helped?

As part of the recently-installed Labour government at Westminster, she has helped launch the Football Governance Bill, which it says “will establish an independent football regulator and a new set of rules to protect clubs, empower fans and keep clubs at the heart of their communities.”

Savage told the Press and Journal: “Inverness is working its way through some really difficult times and Lisa Nandy has not reached out to our club.

“If Lisa could look at bringing Inverness into the discussion it would be really useful.

“Any acknowledgement from the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport might just help get the battery farm project to go the right way, for example.”

Appeal announcement this month

The £40 million battery project at Fairways Business Park was seen as a way of bringing millions of pounds into Caley Thistle.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 in February to grant permission for the battery storage plant against officials’ recommendations.

However, that decision was sent to the full council for reconsideration after 30 councillors later signed a notice of amendment. That led to a 30-23 vote to turn down the plans.

The club are due to discover if the appeal is successful on November 26.

The battery farm licence is now owned by former director David Cameron, ex-chairman Ross Morrison and former director Allan Munro and it is said to be potentially worth £3.4m.

ICT’s commercial director Keith Haggart stepped down from his role this week, so Savage is taking the lead in trying to secure regular income.

Savage contacts Danish billionaire

Savage, who is also aiming to hire out the stadium’s Highlander suite to a restaurant chain, revealed he’s contacted Danish billionaire Anders Holch Polvsen, whose WildLand company has just bought the popular Dores Inn based just south of Inverness.

It already owns the 300-year-old Aldourie Castle and 500 acres of grounds and woodland.

Savage said: “I have written to Anders Polvsen, asking whether he’d like to take a board to advertise the Dores Inn after he took that over last week.

“I am sure fans, their families, and any visitors to Caley Thistle will be interested in being regulars at the historic pub – there could be a positive reciprocation.

“It would be great if we can link up and have some form of discussion from this point.”

Seeking to net fresh sponsorship cash

Savage, meanwhile, is calling on the business community to start snapping up available advertising space within the Caledonian Stadium while ICT continues to operate under administration.

He added: “The club right now is in safe hands as the administrators this week confirmed there are 20 interested parties potentially keen to buy the club.

“I am working hard behind the scenes to drive more money into the club, and I call on the people and businesses throughout the north of Scotland and the Highlands to look at taking out advertising boards and sponsorships within the stadium.

“As the administrator confirmed on Monday, any money coming in whilst in administration will be used for the day to day running of the club.

“Payments for the cost of administration and to creditors will be come from the sale proceeds.

“There really is no reason to hesitate in supporting Inverness – the money, like with the advertising boards and the club’s GoFundMe page, will go directly to running the club.”