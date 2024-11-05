Caley Thistle director Alan Savage appeals to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy over battery farm project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle director Alan Savage appeals to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy over battery farm project

The Inverness director is keen to take the club into the national spotlight to highlight their financial struggles.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness director Alan Savage. Image: SNS.
Inverness director Alan Savage. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle director Alan Savage has called on UK sports secretary Lisa Nandy to help the administration-hit club.

The former Inverness chairman has worked as a voluntary club consultant since the summer as the League One club with more than £3.6million of debts opted to go into administration in a bid to survive.

Administrators on Monday confirmed they are set to hold talks with 20 potential buyers.

Orion Group chief Savage, who rejoined the ICT board last month, will fund the £500,000 cost of administration, having already ploughed in £350,000 earlier this year to pay unpaid bills.

An official Save ICT Fund, set with a £200,00 target pre-administration, has raised £87,500, but fans have been asked to keep contributing as the money is paying for the on-going running of the club.

A 15-point deduction has left Caley Thistle bottom of League One. 

Savage has urged Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Nandy to highlight Caley Thistle’s cause.

The UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Could battery farm push be helped?

As part of the recently-installed Labour government at Westminster, she has helped launch the Football Governance Bill, which it says “will establish an independent football regulator and a new set of rules to protect clubs, empower fans and keep clubs at the heart of their communities.”

Savage told the Press and Journal: “Inverness is working its way through some really difficult times and Lisa Nandy has not reached out to our club.

“If Lisa could look at bringing Inverness into the discussion it would be really useful.

“Any acknowledgement from the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport might just help get the battery farm project to go the right way, for example.”

Appeal announcement this month

The £40 million battery project at Fairways Business Park was seen as a way of bringing millions of pounds into Caley Thistle.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 in February to grant permission for the battery storage plant against officials’ recommendations.

However, that decision was sent to the full council for reconsideration after 30 councillors later signed a notice of amendment. That led to a 30-23 vote to turn down the plans.

The club are due to discover if the appeal is successful on November 26.

The battery farm licence is now owned by former director David Cameron, ex-chairman Ross Morrison and former director Allan Munro and it is said to be potentially worth £3.4m.

ICT’s commercial director Keith Haggart stepped down from his role this week, so Savage is taking the lead in trying to secure regular income.

land reform Scottish estates
Anders Holch Povlsen.

Savage contacts Danish billionaire

Savage, who is also aiming to hire out the stadium’s Highlander suite to a restaurant chain, revealed he’s contacted Danish billionaire Anders Holch Polvsen, whose WildLand company has just bought the popular Dores Inn based just south of Inverness.

It already owns the 300-year-old Aldourie Castle and 500 acres of grounds and woodland.

Savage said: “I have written to Anders Polvsen, asking whether he’d like to take a board to advertise the Dores Inn after he took that over last week.

“I am sure fans, their families, and any visitors to Caley Thistle will be interested in being regulars at the historic pub – there could be a positive reciprocation.

“It would be great if we can link up and have some form of discussion from this point.”

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Seeking to net fresh sponsorship cash

Savage, meanwhile, is calling on the business community to start snapping up available advertising space within the Caledonian Stadium while ICT continues to operate under administration.

He added: “The club right now is in safe hands as the administrators this week confirmed there are 20 interested parties potentially keen to buy the club.

“I am working hard behind the scenes to drive more money into the club, and I call on the people and businesses throughout the north of Scotland and the Highlands to look at taking out advertising boards and sponsorships within the stadium.

“As the administrator confirmed on Monday, any money coming in whilst in administration will be used for the day to day running of the club.

“Payments for the cost of administration and to creditors will be come from the sale proceeds.

“There really is no reason to hesitate in supporting Inverness – the money, like with the advertising boards and the club’s GoFundMe page, will go directly to running the club.”

