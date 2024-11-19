Caley Thistle will focus on their own rise in League One, rather than Dumbarton’s fall, says Michael Fraser

Michael Fraser believes Caley Thistle were building towards the great escape in League One – even if Dumbarton’s administration had not provided a shock survival boost – and will stay focused on themselves.

Inverness have been under the control of administrators BDO since last month and were left bottom of League One after being deducted 15 points due to their plight.

With former manager Duncan Ferguson a victim of Caledonian Stadium cutbacks, back-to-back victories over in-form Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic under new head coach Scott Kellacher had seen the Highlanders move to within 10 points of Annan Athletic in ninth-place and raise hopes of escaping automatic relegation this term.

However, Dumbarton’s own cash crisis – with the Sons administration confirmed on Tuesday – means they, too, have now incurred a 15-point SPFL penalty to drop four points below ICT.

As a result of their League One rivals’ problems, Caley Thistle have moved into the play-off position, with Annan eighth, giving ICT what looks like a realistic shot at securing safety before the end of the regular league campaign in May.

Ex-goalkeeper Fraser, who played for ICT from 2002 to 2009, including in the Premiership, believes boss Kellacher will drive home to message to stay focused on the securing the results to secure their own survival, rather than Dumbarton’s problems.

He said: “It could help Inverness, but I don’t think that will change anything in terms of the message Kell is giving the boys – we’re already on the way up!

“We’re not thinking about other teams’ plight. We’ve already turned the corner a wee bit. Our results will dictate how we get on.

“Obviously, administration shouldn’t happen to any club in Scotland, but it does. It’s not nice.

“I am sure Scott will be focusing on good performances and now getting good results and starting to reel other teams in as well, not just the ones at the bottom.

“I have not heard any of the boys say they don’t believe they can get the club out of trouble, although it is, of course, a big ask.”

On Tuesday, Ian Wright, of business advisory firm Quantuma, said Dumbarton were “left with no option other than to appoint administrators, following the non-receipt of significant funds that were owed to the club from the sale of development land in 2021.”

He added: “As administrators, we will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this transaction and other issues affecting the club, but will not be in a position to comment further at this time.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the club can complete its fixtures and we will be meeting with key stakeholders to ensure this can be achieved.

“We understand this will be a shock to fans, staff and the local community.

“The club employs 18 playing staff, six football staff and three club staff whose roles are secure whilst we work through the early stages of assessing the options available to the club.

“We would invite any interested parties (considering investing in/buying Dumbarton) to come forward.”

Fraser happy to ‘give back’ to ICT as volunteer goalie coach

Meanwhile, Fraser, who is a full-time firefighter based in Inverness, but serving the wider Highlands and islands, says he has been happy to assist financially-troubled old club Caley Thistle as a volunteer goalkeeping coach, helping stoppers Musa Dibaga and Szymon Rebilas.

As well as running his own keeper academy for youngsters, the 41-year-old is offering one-to-one sessions, including on matchdays, working with the two ICT goalkeepers.

He said: “It’s not really something I’d ever planned on doing, to be honest.

“I’ve got my academy and my work, but when Kel got the job, he gave me a ring and just explained the situation… how obviously it’s not good.

“He just asked if I would give him a hand, and I’ve got a lot of time for Scott – as most people do. He’s a great guy, and obviously it’s not the best situation, but sometimes football chucks in a situation. You’ve just got to get on with it.

“Kel explained how the two goalkeepers that he had still were great lads and really keen to learn.

“The way I see it is I wouldn’t have had a football career if it wasn’t for Caley Thistle – if they weren’t in Inverness as a full-time club, I wouldn’t have been a full-time footballer, so I am happy to offer something back if I can.

“Being in with Kel was a big draw because he’s just a good guy to be around. I enjoy his company.”

Fraser also knows Ross Jack, ICT’s head of youth, and Gordon Nicolson, senior academy coach, who are assisting Kellacher and assistant player-manager Billy Mckay.

Fraser said: “I’ve known Ross for probably 25 years. He coached me as a youngster and Gordie was on the same youth team as me at Caley Thistle.”

Keepers have impressed me and are willing to learn – Fraser

Fraser has been impressed with the ICT keepers, including Spaniard Dibaga – whose experience before signing this summer was in non-league with Whitehill Welfare then Bo’ness United.

Penalty saves against Stenhousemuir and Cove this term have further raised Dibaga’s profile.

Fraser added: “People were raving about Musa before I went in and I’ve been really impressed with him.

“He’s a cracking lad to start with – he’s very keen to do everything right and to learn and take any advice that you can give him. It’s nice to work with someone like that.

“Young Szymon is another one that’s got a lot of potential. He’s only 16. I’ve watched him over the years and I spotted him a few years ago thinking how good a keeper he was.

“Until the club can get someone else in, then I’ll give a hand when I can.

“The goalies need a bit of help – I didn’t get a goalie coach until I was in my twenties probably!

“It’s important that you get that extra training. Especially with the younger ones like Szymon… someone who’s been through all the bad stuff.

“That’s sometimes the bit that people forget. It’s dealing with the difficult side of it as well. I can empathise. All goalkeepers can. I had to deal with different situations.”

