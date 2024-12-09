Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk could be ‘saved from ruin’ as martial arts venue

An MMA group hopes to be the salvation of Peterhead’s “dilapidated” Muckle Kirk by transforming the historic building into a training centre.

The A-listed church dates back to the early 1800s and has been the “spiritual heart” of the Blue Toon ever since.

For generations, it was the place to go for weddings, christenings and school shows.

But it stopped being used as an active church almost a decade ago, and was put up for sale for £150,000 in 2023.

Now, mixed martial arts group Pro Core HQ has lodged plans to breathe new life into the landmark.

Historic building has become dilapidated over the years

Architect Deborah Anderson was hired by Pro-Core HQ this summer as group leaders came up with their plans for the site.

A report sent to Aberdeenshire Council explains how the building has suffered since it fell out of regular use in 2016.

It states: “The church is in a bad state of disrepair and now sits on the ‘at risk’ register due to its dilapidation – which will only deteriorate with no maintenance.

“The best way forward would be to find a new purpose and re-open it for public

use – and allow it to function as a community space again.”

Experts described how parts of the interior had been damaged by water leaking in.

However, some of the storied structure will require “evaluation” to see how it can “be functional for ongoing use”.

Who are Pro-Core HQ and what do they want to do?

The applicants, currently based on the town’s Harbour Road, want to create an MMA centre and community hub there.

It would have a weights/fitness suite, recovery rooms with sauna and ice bath facilities, a cafe and a music studio which could also be a hub for recording podcasts.

They say the scheme will help local youngsters to “reach their potential”, and offer skilled participants “opportunities to compete worldwide in their chosen discipline”.

Pro-Core HQ has run a small, non-profit gym for the last 10 years.

It teaches boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Greco Roman wrestling and Olympic style wrestling.

How will Peterhead Muckle Kirk change under MMA plans?

The main hall will require some alterations, with the lower floor sub-divided and the opening covered over.

The papers add: “The main hall represents the most historically intact internal space within the building but to accommodate a new use, the layout must be allowed to change to ensure the viability of the building.”

It would “continue to be used as a gathering space”.

Fixed pews would be pulled out to provide “usable community space”, the organ and pulpit would be removed and changing rooms will be added in the rear extension.

Would you like to see the changes go ahead? Let us know in our comments section below

The architect stresses that such changes are needed to “allow the Muckle Kirk to move forward as a martial arts community hub fit for purpose”.

She concludes: “This route does not only stop the building deteriorating further, resulting in its loss, but also safeguards its historical importance for future generations.”

You can see the full plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Read more:

Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk means far more than bricks and mortar

Inside Peterhead’s new office and gym complex – with the three brothers transforming derelict building

Lido revamp, food market or Muckle Kirk makeover? We find out how people of Peterhead would spend planned £20m cash boost

Peterhead’s Bar 57 nightclub ‘might have to shut’ as hours cut in police violence crackdown