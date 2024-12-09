Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk could be ‘saved from ruin’ as martial arts venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk could be ‘saved from ruin’ as martial arts venue

MMA group Pro-Core HQ has put forward plans for the historic Blue Toon building.

By Ben Hendry
The Muckle Kirk in Peterhead could be turned into an MMA training centre under new plans.
The Muckle Kirk in Peterhead could be turned into an MMA training centre under new plans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An MMA group hopes to be the salvation of Peterhead’s “dilapidated” Muckle Kirk by transforming the historic building into a training centre.

The A-listed church dates back to the early 1800s and has been the “spiritual heart” of the Blue Toon ever since.

For generations, it was the place to go for weddings, christenings and school shows.

But it stopped being used as an active church almost a decade ago, and was put up for sale for £150,000 in 2023.

Now, mixed martial arts group Pro Core HQ has lodged plans to breathe new life into the landmark.

Peterhead residents have been reflecting on the future of the building since it went on the market. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Historic building has become dilapidated over the years

Architect Deborah Anderson was hired by Pro-Core HQ this summer as group leaders came up with their plans for the site.

A report sent to Aberdeenshire Council explains how the building has suffered since it fell out of regular use in 2016.

The building would undergo a few changes under the MMA plans. Image: Church of Scotland

It states: “The church is in a bad state of disrepair and now sits on the ‘at risk’ register due to its dilapidation – which will only deteriorate with no maintenance.

“The best way forward would be to find a new purpose and re-open it for public
use – and allow it to function as a community space again.”

Experts described how parts of the interior had been damaged by water leaking in.

However, some of the storied structure will require “evaluation” to see how it can “be functional for ongoing use”.

Who are Pro-Core HQ and what do they want to do?

The applicants, currently based on the town’s Harbour Road, want to create an MMA centre and community hub there.

It would have a weights/fitness suite, recovery rooms with sauna and ice bath facilities, a cafe and a music studio which could also be a hub for recording podcasts.

Pro-Core HQ athletes celebrating success in Newcastle in 2022. Image: Pro-Core HQ

They say the scheme will help local youngsters to “reach their potential”, and offer skilled participants “opportunities to compete worldwide in their chosen discipline”.

Pro-Core HQ has run a small, non-profit gym for the last 10 years.

It teaches boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Greco Roman wrestling and Olympic style wrestling.

Another glimpse inside the kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

How will Peterhead Muckle Kirk change under MMA plans?

The main hall will require some alterations, with the lower floor sub-divided and the opening covered over.

The papers add: “The main hall represents the most historically intact internal space within the building but to accommodate a new use, the layout must be allowed to change to ensure the viability of the building.”

It would “continue to be used as a gathering space”.

Fixed pews would be pulled out to provide “usable community space”, the organ and pulpit would be removed and changing rooms will be added in the rear extension.

Here is how the building’s interior could be converted. Image: Deborah Anderson architects

Would you like to see the changes go ahead? Let us know in our comments section below

The architect stresses that such changes are needed to “allow the Muckle Kirk to move forward as a martial arts community hub fit for purpose”.

She concludes: “This route does not only stop the building deteriorating further, resulting in its loss, but also safeguards its historical importance for future generations.”

You can see the full plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

