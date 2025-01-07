Caley Thistle cult hero: Martin Bavidge on stunning Celtic and playing for ‘phenomenal’ Steve Paterson

Martin Bavidge admits Caley Thistle’s famous Scottish Cup win over Celtic in 2000 felt surprisingly comfortable.

Former ICT striker Bavidge played in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time of the 3-1 Scottish Cup third round triumph against Celtic at Parkhead on 8 February 2000, in front of 34,000 fans.

To this day, it remains one of the biggest shocks in a Scottish football fixture.

Inverness were an established First Division side, while Celtic were trying to keep chase with Rangers and had just slipped 10 points off the pace in the top flight.

The unforgettable triumph sparked the famous “go ballistic” headline and the game remains a focal point for anyone involved.

Celtic ‘never really came right at us’

Bavidge, who netted 19 goals in 122 appearances over four seasons, replaced Dennis Wyness late in the tie against Celtic, and recalls how it felt as history unfolded.

He said: “We knew the Celtic team had some world-class players and that they would probably have too much for us.

“But, as the game went on, we looked like we were in it. Barry Wilson got his goal and Bobby Mann’s deflected goal went in (after Celtic had equalised through Mark Burchill).

“When Paul Sheerin scored from the spot (to make it 3-1), we felt they would come right at us, but it never really happened. It was strange.

“You never felt the game was in danger and it felt comfortable at the time, which it shouldn’t have been.

“As soon as we were in front (at 2-1), we felt it was a game we could win.

“Celtic had Lubomir Moravcik and Eyal Berkovic in the middle of the park, but Charlie Christie was immense in midfield, and Bobby Mann kept them quiet.

“I don’t know whether, with everything that was going on at Celtic, whether it was just the perfect time to get them, but it was weird, it just felt so comfortable.”

Parties in Inverness and Aberdeen

While there was jubilation for all connected with the Highlanders that remarkable night, the inquest was immediate for Celtic’s humbled Hoops. It is considered one of Celtic’s worst-ever defeats.

Manager John Barnes, director of football Kenny Dalglish and their shattered players were shut inside the dressing room for some time, reflecting on the game which ended many careers. Dalglish took over until Martin O’Neill was appointed as the new boss.

Bavidge explained the post-match memories were swift as the players had parties in mind in two north locations.

He added: “After the game, we went into the players’ lounge and, of course, Celtic were famously locked in the changing room, so we never saw any of their players.

“I think I saw Henrik Larsson, who was out at the time with a broken leg, but otherwise a few of us headed for our lift back up to Aberdeen for a night out.

“The rest of the guys from Inverness were back on the team bus and heading for a night out back in Inverness. It was the start of a crazy few weeks.

“The next round actually came around reasonably quickly and the (Aberdeen) tie was live on TV.”

The journey ended for the Highland history-makers as after a fine 1-1 draw against the Dons at the Caledonian Stadium, Aberdeen squeaked through the Pittodrie replay thanks to an inspired display from Jim Leighton and a goal from Arild Stavrum.

Forres loan stint sparked Bavidge

When Steve ‘Pele’ Paterson signed Bavidge as an 18-year-old from Aberdeen junior side Lewis United in 1998, the first six months at ICT were spent mainly as substitute.

The manager felt a loan stint at Highland League side Forres Mechanics would be pivitol for the Aberdonian.

Bavidge said: “I did well at Forres, scored a few goals including the winner in the Highland League Cup final against Keith, who were the Highland League champions at the time.

“I really enjoyed those six months and came back to Caley Thistle as a more mature player having played a lot of men’s football.”

Ideal blend of football and studies

In the early 2000s, Bavidge was making waves and a hit with fans in the second-tier and tipped to have a future potentially within the top-flight in the years to come.

Of his four years with ICT, three were as a part-time footballer while he was studying petroleum geology and geoscience.

He has carved out a career in the energy sector and now works as a commercial director at Petrofac in Aberdeen.

Bavidge said: “People do ask me whether I had a go at football properly.

“But I don’t have any regrets. Inverness was a perfect club for me and the reason I left (in 2002) was that I wanted to stay part-time and start my career.

“I probably didn’t back myself to go on and have a football career that would have been successful as I would have liked it to be.

“I had the opportunity (with Inverness) to blend the factors of playing at a good level as a part-time footballer and start a career on the direction I went in, so I don’t regret my decision.”

Pele ‘could spot a player a mile off’

Paterson’s success at Inverness saw him guide the club to being strong contenders within the First Division.

When Paterson and his assistant Duncan Shearer moved to Aberdeen in December 2002, John Robertson and Donald Park took over the Highlanders and completed the job, leading ICT into the SPL in 2004.

For Bavidge, playing for Paterson was memorable, mainly because of the qualities the manager offered over and above the daily training ground tips.

He said: “Pele had such a unique way of managing players. He could spot a player a mile off.

“His real skill was his ability to identify players and get the absolute best out of them.

“He was an incredible man-manager. Pele was phenomenal, and people would run through brick walls for him.

“It’s difficult to explain why that was, or whether it came from his profession (in social work). He made everyone feel 10-foot tall. He trusted players and he created a really good environment to play football in.”

‘Remarkable group of players’

Paterson’s ability to find talented players and turn them into big-hitting performers sticks with Bavidge.

He added: “When the club signed Bobby Mann from Forfar (in 1999), he was another one to add to what was quite a remarkable group of players that were capable of playing at a lot better level than we were at that time.

“Therefore, it became no surprise sort of for me the progression the club had over the coming seasons, which ultimately led to Pele getting his move to Aberdeen.

“Players such as Bobby, Ross Tokely, Charlie Christie, Roy McBain, Russell Duncan, Richard Hastings, Barry Wilson, Mark McCulloch, Barry Robson, Paul Sheerin – the list goes on.

“The group of players got some fantastic results, not just the ‘ballistic’ win at Celtic. I remember beating Hearts at Tynecastle and taking Kilmarnock to a Scottish Cup replay.”

Savage has ‘energy and passion’

Bavidge remains an interested spectator in the Highland capital club, which is in the midst of administration.

Relegation from the Championship last May was the start of a downward spiral, which followed years of financial turmoil.

Administrators BDO, supported by consultant Alan Savage, are still hopeful of finding a buyer for the club if talks behind the scenes go to plan.

Administration cost ICT 15 points and they have a fight on their hands to close the gap and move up from their current ninth position into the safe spot of eighth.

Bavidge, who also played for Forfar, Peterhead and Inverurie Locos, believes ICT have the correct people in hand to avoid the doomsday drop into League Two.

He said: “From what I’ve seen, they’ll have more than enough to stay in League One this season. They’ve got good people behind them.

“I know (club consultant and former ICT chairman) Alan Savage via a neighbour and, through work, I have been in his company and he’s certainly got a lot of energy and passion for the club.

“When you have people like Alan and Charlie Christie (interim CEO and former player and manager) there who want to see Caley Thistle recover then you’ve got a fantastic chance to do that.

“They can then reset and try to get rid of the baggage that led to the position that they’re in.

“If they can do that, there is absolutely no reason why they can’t go back to being a big club in Scotland again.

“Hopefully the administrators can find the right buyer, or buyers, and the club can move forward, managed by Scott Kellacher, Billy Mckay and the coaches Ross Jack and Gordy Nicolson – all guys who know the club inside out.

“Everything’s there for them to build up and hopefully reach eighth place and avoid the play-off.

“I believe they will pick up enough points to stay up. They could still be in a position where they could catch a couple of teams. Good luck to them – I hope it goes well.”

Sons are making their way in game

Football is in the Bavidge blood, with Martin’s dad Mitchell a proven player mainly in the Highland League and Martin’s two sons, at different age bands, having bright futures potentially ahead of them.

Alfie, 18, who had been on loan from Aberdeen at Championship side Ayr United joined ICT on Saturday and scored on his debut in a crunch 2-0 win over Dumbarton, while 16-year-old Sam is learning as he goes at Banks o’ Dee.

Bavidge explained: “My dad played for Dundee and Raith Rovers, but he also did the Highland League circuit for a number of good clubs, including Inverness Caley back in the day.

“My sons Alfie and Sam both play football, so that keeps me busy on a Saturday, going to watch the games.

“Sam’s only 16 and is at the Banks o’ Dee under-18s. He’s just at the very start, and hopefully he goes on and does well, but he’s still young.

“Alfie has been in the Championship with Ayr United, but wanted to play a bit more football, having started a few times, but mainly coming off the bench.

“He was also away on a couple of Scotland camps in the first half of the season, so it has been very stop-start for him.

“Inverness and a couple of other clubs had contacted Aberdeen and the loan move all seemed to develop. It’s important for him at his age to feel wanted, and I think your confidence rises, and Inverness will hopefully get the best out of him.

“He’s arrived on loan with (Dons team-mate) Alfie Stewart, which will also help. They have known one another for around 10 years. It’s a good place for them both to play football.”

